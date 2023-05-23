^

‘Mawar’ intensifies into super typhoon

Philstar.com
May 23, 2023 | 5:29pm
âMawarâ intensifies into super typhoon
Super Typhoon "Mawar" is seen in this satellite image.
RAMMB

MANILA, Philippines — The tropical cyclone outside of the Philippine area of responsibility has intensified into a super typhoon, state weather service PAGASA said Tuesday afternoon.

PAGASA said the cyclone, with international name “Mawar,” is packing 185 kph winds near the center and gusts of up to 230 kph. It is moving northward at 15 kph.

Mawar, which will be named “Betty” once it enters the PAR, was last spotted 2,285 kilometers east of Visayas, PAGASA said.

The cyclone is still not directly affecting any part of the country, parts of which are currently experiencing cloudy skies with rains due to the southwesterly wind flow, state weather forecasters said.

Mawar is bearing down on the US territory of Guam in the Pacific packing ferocious winds and could hit the island on Wednesday, forecasters added. 

"Heavy rainfall is likely to develop tonight through the next few days. Rainfall amounts of 8 to 15 inches are possible with locally higher amounts. A slowing forward speed could lead to much higher rainfall totals," Guam's Joint Information Center said. — Xave Gregorio with AFP

