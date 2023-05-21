^

House ethics panel to discuss possible further sanctions vs Teves on May 23

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
May 21, 2023 | 1:28pm
House ethics panel to discuss possible further sanctions vs Teves on May 23
Negros Oriental 3rd District Cong. Arnolfo Teves Jr. holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.
STAR / File Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges will convene on May 23 to determine its recommendation, which may include further sanctions, on the continued absence of suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental).

In the coming session, Rep. Raul Angelo Bongalon (Ako Bicol party-list)—committee chairperson—said Teves’ application for asylum in Timor Leste will weigh in the panel’s recommendation to the House plenary.

In an interview with DZBB on Sunday, Bongalon said the committee will convene on Tuesday, a day after the 60-day suspension earlier issued against Teves will expire.

He said they will discuss “the possibility to enforce whatever sanction or penalty to be recommended to the House plenary.”

READ: House may consider new disciplinary action for Teves after suspension 

The lawmaker said that in the House rules, there are two remaining sanctions left: Expulsion and “any penalty the committee may determine.”

Teves left for the United States in March and has repeatedly refused to come home, citing his fear for his life. This is despite assurances even from President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos for his safety.

The Department of Justice has pointed to Teves as the mastermind behind the brazen assassination of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo last March 7. Complaints accusing him of murder have been filed before the DOJ just last week.

As the lawmaker from Negros Oriental continued to stay abroad, the Department of Foreign Affairs said the government of Timor-Leste has rejected his application for political asylum—which, Bongalon said, in his view, can affect their committee’s discussion.

He stressed that seeking political asylum in a different country means “you are seeking refuge to a foreign country,” which may imply that Teves no longer believes in the Philippines ‘own government and justice system.

No participation

Bongalon stressed that the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges exercise general jurisdiction on all matters directly and principally relating to the duties conduct, rights, and privileges, immunities, dignity, integrity and reputation of the House.

Through this, the panel acquired jurisdiction to conduct a motu proprio investigation into Teves’ continued absence since this concerns the “dignity and reputation of the House” the lawmaker added.

“In the case of [Teves], the issue is expired travel clearance. His stay outside the Philippines is no longer authorized by the House of Representatives,” Bongalon explained.

Although the House has since adopted hybrid proceedings, Bongalon pointed that Teves’ trip to the US is a personal trip that require travel clearance.

“The function of a representative is to legislate laws. We cannot expect our representative to participate if he is not authorized or not actively participating in sessions and committee meetings,” he stressed.

ARNOLFO TEVES

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
