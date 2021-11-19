

































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Headlines
                        
Sara Duterte back as HNP chair a week after resigning
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 19, 2021 | 6:00pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Sara Duterte back as HNP chair a week after resigning
This Oct. 22, 2021 photo shows Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.
Facebook / Mayor Inday Sara Duterte
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is back as the chairperson of Hugpong ng Pagbabago just a week after her resignation from the regional party.



This means that Duterte-Carpio is now chairperson of both HNP and national party Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats, under which she is running for vice president in the 2022 elections. Duterte-Carpio said Lakas-CMD allowed her to hold both positions at the same time.





“I am happy to be home and back into the fold of our beloved Hugpong ng Pagbabago as its chairperson,” Duterte-Carpio said in a statement.



In a separate statement, HNP said Duterte-Carpio’s role as chairperson of the regional party and Lakas-CMD “will further strengthen the alliance between the two parties.”



Election rules allow politicians to be members of both local and national parties, but Duterte-Carpio had to join a national party to be able to file as a substitute candidate for Lakas-CMD’s erstwhile vice-presidential bet. — Xave Gregorio


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 ELECTIONS
                                                      HUGPONG NG PAGBABAGO
                                                      LAKAS-CMD
                                                      SARA DUTERTE-CARPIO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 US announces sex trafficking charges vs Apollo Quiboloy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US announces sex trafficking charges vs Apollo Quiboloy


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
United States prosecutors announced Thursday sex trafficking charges against Apollo Quiboloy, accusing him and two top officials...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines to allow entry of foreign tourists soon &mdash; DOT
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines to allow entry of foreign tourists soon — DOT


                              

                                                                  By Rosette Adel |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Tourism said the Philippines would welcome international tourists for leisure travels soon.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Comelec gives Marcos more time to answer petitions to cancel COC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Comelec gives Marcos more time to answer petitions to cancel COC


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez made the disclosure Thursday afternoon, hours after refuting a claim by Marcos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' public disclosures make China's 'gray zone' operations less effective &mdash; think tank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' public disclosures make China's 'gray zone' operations less effective — think tank


                              

                                                                  By Patricia Lourdes Viray |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
"And if the militia can be identified and mapped in its entirety, with its motives and methods widely knows, it will lose...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 DOH: Private firms can't use extra COVID-19 jabs as boosters for employees
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOH: Private firms can't use extra COVID-19 jabs as boosters for employees


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire explained the specifications in the emergency use authorization for the vaccines...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte nixes PDP-Laban, PDDS alliance with Lakas-CMD 'because Marcos is there&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte nixes PDP-Laban, PDDS alliance with Lakas-CMD 'because Marcos is there’


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte said there will be no alliance between Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan, Pederalismo...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 China claims Philippine boats it blocked in West Philippine Sea had 'trespassed'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China claims Philippine boats it blocked in West Philippine Sea had 'trespassed'


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Asked about the incident, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the "two Philippine supply boats trespassed...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 1st batch of Sputnik Light jabs arrives in Philippines
                              


                              

                                                                  By Gaea Katreena Cabico |
                                 November 19, 2021 - 4:41pm                              


                                                            
A total of 5,000 Sputnik Light vaccine doses arrived at the Terminal 2 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pharmally Biologicals exec running for Congress resigns from Lakas-CMD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pharmally Biologicals exec running for Congress resigns from Lakas-CMD


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Pharmally Biologicals stockholder and chief financial officer Rose Nono Lin, who is running to represent Quezon City’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Headlines
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with