Sara Duterte back as HNP chair a week after resigning

MANILA, Philippines — Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio is back as the chairperson of Hugpong ng Pagbabago just a week after her resignation from the regional party.

This means that Duterte-Carpio is now chairperson of both HNP and national party Lakas – Christian Muslim Democrats, under which she is running for vice president in the 2022 elections. Duterte-Carpio said Lakas-CMD allowed her to hold both positions at the same time.

“I am happy to be home and back into the fold of our beloved Hugpong ng Pagbabago as its chairperson,” Duterte-Carpio said in a statement.

In a separate statement, HNP said Duterte-Carpio’s role as chairperson of the regional party and Lakas-CMD “will further strengthen the alliance between the two parties.”

Election rules allow politicians to be members of both local and national parties, but Duterte-Carpio had to join a national party to be able to file as a substitute candidate for Lakas-CMD’s erstwhile vice-presidential bet. — Xave Gregorio