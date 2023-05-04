BuCor requires masks, negative antigen tests as COVID-19 cases rise

MANILA, Philippines — People visiting offices of the Bureau of Corrections and the New Bilibid Prison are now required to wear face masks and present negative antigen results as COVID-19 cases rise.

The implementation of the protocol begins Thursday to protect BuCor personnel and stakeholders.

BuCor earlier suspended visitation privileges at the NBP in Muntinlupa City and the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

The bureau said in a separate statement said it granted the request of the barangay chairpersons of Persons Deprived of Liberty at the National Bilibid Prison (NBP) and Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) for the suspension of their visiting privileges from May 3 to 21 to protect their families.

"The barangay [chairpersons reached] this consensus after their meeting yesterday saying that their utmost priority is the health and welfare of their families," the agency said,

Fifty-two PDLs and five BuCor personnel tested positive for COVID-19 using antigen test. Of those, 33 had mild symptoms, while 22 were asymptomatic.

“We will continue to undertake contact tracing just to make sure that our personnel and PDLs are safe,” said Ma. Cecilia Villanueva, acting director of BuCor health and services.

Meanwhile, there were no reports of COVID-19 cases in other penal and prison farms in the country.

The Philippines does not need to bring back the mask mandate and other pandemic restrictions even as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the government’s pandemic task force said in a recommendation to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing Tuesday that the uptick does not translate to more hospital admissions, severe and critical cases, and deaths.