^

Headlines

Laguesma defends exclusion of workers in new labor organizing panel

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 5:55pm
Laguesma defends exclusion of workers in new labor organizing panel
Trade unions march from España Boulevard to the Mendiola Peace Arch to commemorate International Labor Day on May 1, 2023, the first under the Marcos Jr. administration. Labor groups continue to call for wage increases and respect for the right of workers to organize.
Philstar.com / Kaycee Valmonte

MANILA, Philippines — Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma defended Wednesday the lack of workers’ representation in the new inter-agency committee that will look into incidents of harassment and violence allegedly done by state agents against trade unions.

Laguesma said that workers cannot be both the complainant and the judge of their complaints before the Inter-Agency Committee for the Protection of the Freedom of Association and Right to Organize of Workers created by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Remember, the (International Labor Organization) report stemmed from complaints from workers. How can the complainants also be the judge as to what the next steps should be?” he said in Filipino at the Kapihan sa Manila Bay news forum.

Marcos’ Executive Order No. 23, which created the committee, was issued in response to reports of “incidents of acts of violence, extrajudicial killings, harassment, suppression of trade union rights and red-tagging allegedly perpetrated by state agents, targeting in particular, certain trade unions and workers’ organizations.”

The membership of the panel, which also excludes employers’ representatives, consists of the Department of Justice, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Department of National Defense, Department of Trade and Industry, the National Security Council and the Philippine National Police.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin sits as its chairperson, while Lagueams is its vice-chair.

Where are the workers in the panel?

Labor groups decried their absence from the committee, with Kilusang Mayo Uno chairperson Elmer Labog telling reporters at the sidelines of the Labor Day protest in Manila that they are “major stakeholders” when it comes to attacks against the freedom of association.

"And yet, in the decision to create this committee, they did not even consult trade unions. They formed the inter-agency committee without a representative of the Filipino worker,” Labog said in Filipino.

Even though workers and employers were not included in the panel, Laguesma said this does not mean that they would not be consulted.

“They are still our principals who will be given the chance to add and express their support for their complaints,” he said.

Still, he doubled down on the lack of tripartism in the committee as he said that “representatives of workers and businesses are not needed everywhere.”

“But that doesn’t mean that they are not important or not needed. They’re needed because they should be part of the solution,” Laguesma said. “Perhaps it’s not necessary that all we hear are complaints. We also need suggestions that will positively help to address outstanding issues.” — with a report from Kaycee Valmonte

BIENVENIDO LAGUESMA

DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Four ranking police officials have been recommended to be removed from the Philippine National Police due to alleged involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
US sending &lsquo;first-of-its-kind&rsquo; trade mission to Philippines

US sending ‘first-of-its-kind’ trade mission to Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
US President Joe Biden is sending a “first of its kind” trade and investment mission to the Philippines to boost...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

1 day ago
The two flights will travel to Manila from Jeddah and Riyadh. The DMW said Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Arnell Ignacio...
Headlines
fbtw
US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The seven additional assets include two Island-class and two Protector-class patrol boats, and three C-130H aircraf...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Evacuating Filipinos in Sudan, Marcos off to US again

News from home: Evacuating Filipinos in Sudan, Marcos off to US again

By Kaycee Valmonte | 3 days ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Probe into Panay Island brownouts sought in Senate

Probe into Panay Island brownouts sought in Senate

3 hours ago
Poe filed Senate Resolution 579, directing appropriate committees to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the power...
Headlines
fbtw
Blue Ribbon probe into national ID delays pushed

Blue Ribbon probe into national ID delays pushed

3 hours ago
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino Pimentel III said there is “cause to believe” that there is malfeasance, misfeasance...
Headlines
fbtw
SC suspends lawyer over sexual harassment of junior colleague

SC suspends lawyer over sexual harassment of junior colleague

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court has suspended a senior partner at a law firm from practicing the profession for two years over sexual harassment...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri open to &lsquo;graduated&rsquo; wage hike to ease burden on small businesses

Zubiri open to ‘graduated’ wage hike to ease burden on small businesses

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Wednesday he is open to amend his P150 across-the-board minimum wage hike proposal...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate bill mandates refund for telco, internet service interruptions

Senate bill mandates refund for telco, internet service interruptions

4 hours ago
Sen. Jinggoy Estrada filed Senate Bill 2074, which seeks to require public telecommunication entities and internet service...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with