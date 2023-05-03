^

4 MRT-3 passengers injured after emergency brakes used

James Relativo - Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 5:41pm
4 MRT-3 passengers injured after emergency brakes used
Photo of workers enjoying a free ride at the MRT-3 during Labor Day, May 1, 2023
Released / DOTr MRT-3

MANILA, Philippines — Passengers of the Manila Metro Rail Transit System Line 3 (MRT-3) were hurt Wednesday morning after the train system activated one of its safety features.

"At 9:08 a.m. today, the automatic train protection (ATP) system of a train, which is its safety feature, activated an emergency brake to stop a defective train approaching Boni Station," according to a statement released by the Department of Transportation - MRT-3.

"Four passengers who sustained minor injuries are also already being provided with first aid by Lifeline emergency medical technicians (EMTs)."

Upon intervention by on-board technicians, the defective train resumed its trip by 9:16 a.m.

However, the said train was later removed for further troubleshooting by the MRT-3's maintenance provider.

The four passengers who were hurt will not be pressing charges regarding the incident, according to an update given by dzBB.

"Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 Officer-in-Charge Jorjette B. Aquino, on behalf of MRT-3, wishes to extend her utmost apology to all affected passengers, for the inconvenience brought about by the incident," added the MRT-3 system.

"Stations and security personnel have been instructed to provide all assistance to the passengers on-board the train when its emergency brake was activated."

It could be remembered that a 74-year-old passenger died in an MRT-3 station last April after jumping into the train tracks, prompting the DOTr to mull the installation of protective barriers in said busy railway system. 

The MRT-3 system offered it's "libreng sakay" program for workers last Monday, Labor Day, with the line servicing 23,527 people that day. Joining the train line was the LRT-2 system, which also gave the same service.

BONI STATION

INJURY

MRT-3
