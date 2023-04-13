^

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 3:01pm
MRT-3 bats for protective barriers after passenger dies in railway incident
In this May 31, 2020 photo, MRT-3 readies its premises ahead of the implementation of general community quarantine in Metro Manila.
The STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is again recommending the installation of platform screen doors in the MRT-3 system to prevent commuters from falling onto the train tracks — a move that they see could help save lives.

Irinea Aguinaldo, a 74-year-old woman, jumped onto the tracks of the MRT-3 last Wednesday which resulted in the temporary interruption of the railway's services.

She was rescued and brought to the East Avenue Medical Center at around 12:54 p.m. but died at around 2:20 p.m.

"Installing so-called platform screen doors or barriers will be part of our recommendation at the moment, something that we already see in other countries," said MRT-3 officer-in-charge and Transport Assistant Secretary Jorjette Aquino in Filipino on Thursday at a public briefing.

"In fact, during the last administration, there was a proposal like this but since we lack the budget, it didn't push through. In this administration, we will bring back pursuing this recommendation if our budget would allow it."

Platform screen doors are a common fixture in train lines in countries like Singapore, making it virtually impossible for anyone to jump onto the local MRT lines. 

In a separate statement reported by DZRH, Aquino said the said screen doors are already included in the ongoing railway projects such as the North-South Commuter Railway and Metro Manila Subway Project. The LRT-1, LRT-2, MRT-3 and Philippine National Railways all do not have this at the moment.

"In the meantime, station personnel and the Security Services provided will be instructed to implement strict measures to prevent the passengers from crossing the yellow line/market in the platforms while the trains have not yet come to a full stop at the stations," she said.

"They will also continue to profile passengers on out of the normal movements. They will also continue to profile passengers on out of the normal movements."

The Department of Health urges people seeking professional support to get in touch with the National Center for Mental Health hotlines at 0917-899-USAP (8727) or 899-USAP (8727); or its Mind Matters hotline at 09189424864.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

MRT-3
