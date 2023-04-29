'For all workers': LRT-2, MRT-3 to give free rides to adults on Labor Day 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Railway passengers can save up on their commute come Monday, with the Light Rail Transit-Line 2 and the Metro Rail Transit-Line 3 both announcing free rides for workers and employees in lieu of the International Workers' Day.
Commuters will not pay a centavo during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7 p.m., according to the two lines.
"The FREE RIDE is the MRT-3 line's simple gesture to honor all workers who support our nation's economy," said Transport Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 officer-in-charge Jorjette Aquino in Filipino.
"We hope that this could give them happiness and convenience on their special day."
LIBRENG SAKAY PARA SA MGA MANGGAGAWA ??????????????????????????— LRT2 (@OfficialLRTA) April 29, 2023
Bilang paggunita ng Araw ng Paggawa (Labor Day), ihahandog ng LRTA ang libreng sakay sa LRT-2 sa mga sumusunod na oras:
????????7:00 AM hanggang 9:00 AM
????????5:00 PM hanggang 7:00 PM #DOTrPH#LRTA#LRT2Cares4U#PasaHEROnamanggagagawa pic.twitter.com/GrdEGsiZLM
Passengers who wish to avail of the free rides must present a company ID or a government-issued ID to LRT-2 and MRT-3 security personnel before alighting the train coaches.
However, there are no mention of free rides for students and children. No free rides were announced for the LRT-1 and Philippine National Railways as of press time.
"[This is for p]assengers 18 years old [and] above only," explained the LRT-2.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared May 1, 2023 as a regular holiday, with employers legally mandated to pay their workers 100% of their salaries and wages even if they do not show up for work.
Thousands are expected to join the Labor Day protests nationwide on Monday, with many advocating for a P750 wage hike on top of the prevailing minimum wage amid high inflation rates.
