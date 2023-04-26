^

Headlines

Philippine, US air forces to train in revival of Cope Thunder exercise

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 3:17pm
Philippine, US air forces to train in revival of Cope Thunder exercise
This archival photo from 1987 shows an air-to-air right side view of two F-4 Phantom II aircraft during exercise Cope Thunder.
Department of Defense. American Forces Information Service. Defense Visual Information Center. 1994

MANILA, Philippines — Military drills between Washington and Manila will continue even after Balikatan with the planned revival in the Philippines of Cope Thunder, a large-scale air exercise that used to be based in the country until the eruption of Mount Pinatubo in 1991.

Air forces from both countries will conduct bilateral fighter training from May 1 to 12 in Clark Air Force Base — the Cold War home of Cope Thunder — in Pampanga.

"It provides a unique opportunity to integrate forces and improve interoperability between the Philippines and the United States," Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs said in a statement dated April 25. 

For this year's Cope Thunder, 160 US Air Force service members from the 35th Fighter Wing in Misawasa Air Base in Japan. 

The Armed Forces of the Philippines will exchange tactics and techniques with their counterparts.

The Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercises will be held as President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and US President Joe Biden meet at the White House where leaders will discuss and revisit the Visiting Forces Agreement and the Mutual Defense Treaty, among others. 

RELATED: Marcos to discuss climate change, defense deals with Biden

Earlier this month, Philippine and American foreign affairs and defense officials met in Washington and in their joint statement said both countries “underscored the importance of fast-tracking discussions on an acquisition plan for a fleet of multi-role fighter aircraft for the Philippine Air Force.” 

The Philippines also plans to use the $100 million foreign military financing it got from the United States last year to acquire helicopters. 

Washington has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Manila in its goal to modernize its armed forces through equipment and capabilities.

RELATED: PAF upgrading to address West Philippine Sea situation - Marcos

Cope Thunder will also start just days after the 2023 Balikatan exercises are slated to end, which saw the participation of over 17,000 military personnel from the US, the Philippines, and around 100 from Australia. 

The Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs noted that the last time exercises were held in the Philippines was in 1990. Cope Thunder originally started in the Philippines in 1976 before moving to Eielson Air Force in 1992, which was renamed to Red Flag Alaska.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BIR: President Marcos cannot avail himself of estate tax amnesty

BIR: President Marcos cannot avail himself of estate tax amnesty

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
President Marcos cannot avail himself of the tax amnesty program of the Bureau of Internal Revenue for his family’s...
Headlines
fbtw
36 resigned PNP officers to undergo further evaluation

36 resigned PNP officers to undergo further evaluation

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Thirty-six of the 953 third-level officials of the Philippine National Police who submitted their courtesy resignations will...
Headlines
fbtw
SIM registration extended 90 days

SIM registration extended 90 days

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
President Marcos approved yesterday a 90-day extension of SIM card registration – a day before the deadline –...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag says he wishes to surrender &mdash; Remulla

Bantag says he wishes to surrender — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 days ago
Remulla said: “He (Bantag) spoke to my colleague, one of my colleagues in the Cabinet to say that he may wish to s...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd eyes removal of mother tongue subject

DepEd eyes removal of mother tongue subject

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Education has proposed early teaching of English and the removal of the separate Mother Tongue subject in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Sisig, Langka Sans Rival now available in Ikea&nbsp;

Sisig, Langka Sans Rival now available in Ikea 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
In time for April, Filipino Food Month, Ikea Philippines introduced yesterday in its Pasay City flagship store its new sustainable...
Headlines
fbtw
Leveled-up Corned Beef recipe for breakfast

Leveled-up Corned Beef recipe for breakfast

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Moms are always on the lookout for new recipes to try, as they prepare meals for the family.
Headlines
fbtw
Feeling the summer heat? Visit this newly opened Halo-halo drive thru

Feeling the summer heat? Visit this newly opened Halo-halo drive thru

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Having opened its very first store at the Food Hall of SM City Pasig in 2022, this second store took a little bit of time...
Headlines
fbtw
How to cook Sinigang na Bangus the easiest way

How to cook Sinigang na Bangus the easiest way

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 4 days ago
As long as all the ingredients are there, including fresh bangus (milkfish) from the market, it would not take too...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino Food Month: Halo-halo, Longganisa, Chicken Inasal the most ordered online

Filipino Food Month: Halo-halo, Longganisa, Chicken Inasal the most ordered online

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Halo-halo, Longganisa and Chicken Inasal were among the most ordered Filipino food according to the latest data collected...
Headlines
fbtw
AI Chatbot-generated cocktails on the rise; ChatGPT recipe for 'world's best cocktail'

AI Chatbot-generated cocktails on the rise; ChatGPT recipe for 'world's best cocktail'

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
As the conversations regarding whether ChatGPT and other similar platforms are beneficial or a threat to humanity, a number...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with