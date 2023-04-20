PNP appeals for public patience on shabu probe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has appealed for patience as it tries to unmask the people behind the 990 kilos of shabu worth P6.7 billion seized in Tondo, Manila in October last year.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo maintained that the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) 990, which is looking into the large cache of illegal drugs, has just completed its probe on the pilferage by rogue police officers of 42 kilos of shabu that were part of the drugs found in a lending firm allegedly by owned by dismissed anti-narcotics officer Rodolfo Mayo Jr.

“We are asking for more understanding and patience from our fellow citizens if the investigation is lasting longer,” Fajardo told reporters.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, who earlier claimed that police officials were involved in a massive cover-up to shield Mayo from prosecution, stressed that the public deserves to know the truth not only on the issue of the 42 kilos of shabu, but also the nearly one ton of shabu at Mayo’s lending firm.

Fajardo said the SITG, headed by PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management director Maj. Gen. Eliseo Cruz, has started the probe on circumstances surrounding the 990 kilos of shabu.

“I understand that this investigation on the 990 kilos of shabu is already moving. Let’s allow it to take its course,” she added.

During a press conference last Monday, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said they should be left alone on how they would conduct their investigation instead of requiring them to give blow-by-blow updates on its progress.

“For as long as I know the direction that it is heading to, please, let’s not inquire, let’s not be hot about it because we are getting into it,” Azuin said.