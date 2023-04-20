^

Headlines

Speaker, House members meet US counterparts in Washington

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
April 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Speaker, House members meet US counterparts in Washington
U.S. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise speaks at a press conference following a House Republican meeting at the U.S. Capitol on March 28, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A seven-member delegation of the House of Representatives, headed by Speaker Martin Romualdez and accompanied by Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez, met with a high-ranking Congress leader in the US yesterday (Manila time).

“This solidifies the good working relationship between President Marcos and President Biden,” the Speaker said after meeting with US House Majority Leader Steve Scalise at the Office of the Majority Leader at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Scalise represents Louisiana’s first congressional district.

“We thank Majority Leader Scalise for his warm welcome, his kind words and most important, his commitment to further strengthening Philippine and US ties in various aspects,” Romualdez, who represents Leyte’s first district, said.

“Rest assured that legislators from both sides of the fence will follow through with the necessary work so that the benefits of this dynamic relationship will become more tangible 10-fold,” he added.

It was a fruitful and engaging meeting, “to say the very least,” according to Romualdez, as he shared that he feels that the allied nations “are reaching new heights and levels of understanding.”

The administration stalwart, who also sits as president of the dominant Lakas-CMD party, was accompanied by House Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales Jr., Representatives Toby Tiangco of Navotas’ lone district and Jose Aquino II (Agusan del Norte’s first district), House secretary general Reginald Velasco and House sergeant-at-arms Napoleon Taas.

Dalipe shared the Speaker’s sentiments in meeting the high-ranking US Congress official.

“It was an emboldening experience as a Filipino official to be on the same page with a high-ranking official at the US Capitol,” the representative of Zamboanga City’s second district, who is a counterpart of Scalise, said.

CONGRESS

US
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'
play

Hontiveros: Hundreds of foreigners duped into working in Manila 'scam hubs'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 12 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday claimed that the Philippines, which has long been working to eliminate human trafficking,...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

NBI regional head says Teves tried to influence e-sabong raids in Cebu

12 hours ago
Oliva said Teves, who had set a meeting with him through a fellow NBI official, was with "a certain Mr. Tomasino Alegro and...
Headlines
fbtw
Labor party-list pushes wage recovery increase of P150 in workers' daily pay

Labor party-list pushes wage recovery increase of P150 in workers' daily pay

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
"Since late last year, TUCP was already calling on the wage boards to address the steady decline in the real value of wages...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver&rsquo;s license

LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 3 days ago
Holders of driver’s license with five-year or 10-year validity will no longer need to undergo the prescribed periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
Koreans again lead Philippines top tourists

Koreans again lead Philippines top tourists

By Ghio Ong | 4 days ago
South Koreans remained the country’s top tourists as the Department of Tourism welcomed one of four batches in Cebu...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDCA sites to be used for OFW evacuation &ndash; officials

EDCA sites to be used for OFW evacuation – officials

By Paolo Romero | 1 hour ago
The Philippine government is eyeing the use of sites allowed for use by US forces under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Illegal to sell NFA rice buffer at Kadiwa&rsquo;

‘Illegal to sell NFA rice buffer at Kadiwa’

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Agriculture experts said the decision of the government to sell rice at P25 per kilo at Kadiwa stores is illegal as it violates...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP appeals for public patience on shabu probe

PNP appeals for public patience on shabu probe

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
The Philippine National Police has appealed for patience as it tries to unmask the people behind the 990 kilos of shabu worth...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine soldiers teach Pinoy martial art to US counterparts

Philippine soldiers teach Pinoy martial art to US counterparts

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
Filipino soldiers taught their American counterparts the Pekiti Tirsia Kali, a lethal Filipino-style combat martial art developed...
Headlines
fbtw
Villar video berating guards on road barriers goes viral

Villar video berating guards on road barriers goes viral

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar created a buzz online after a video showing her berating a private security guard and his boss for putting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with