WATCH: Why are thousands of Filipino nurses moving abroad?
MANILA, Philippines — Higher pay and benefits are just a few reasons that Filipino nursing students are opting to study and work overseas.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses have already sought for greener pastures in hospitals abroad.
According to a study by The Lancet, at least 17,000 Filipino nurses have migrated abroad in 2019.
This continued trend has resulted in the country facing a shortage of healthcare workers with the impact being felt at the height of the pandemic in 2020. — Video edited by Anj Andaya; with reports from Kaycee Valmonte
- Latest