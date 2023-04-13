^

Headlines

Congressional education commission to prioritize review of senior high curriculum

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 13, 2023 | 3:29pm
Congressional education commission to prioritize review of senior high curriculum
This photo shows a meeting among members of EDCOM 2 in March 2023.
EDCOM 2 / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines – After the Commission on Human Rights found employment and skill issues among K to 12 graduates, the government’s sole body tasked with a top-to-bottom review of the education sector said that it will prioritize reviewing the senior high school curriculum.

Karol Yee, the executive director of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), said that one of their priorities is to study the curriculum in grades 11 and 12 to come up with data-driven recommendations.

"One of EDCOM 2's Priority Areas is the review of the SHS curriculum and a validation of the K-10 review,” Yee said in a text message to Philstar.com.

“We are engaging [the Philippine Institute for Development Studies] and our research partners to collect empirical and data-driven studies to better inform our recommendations,” he added.

EDCOM II, which was created by Republic Act No. 11899, will be studying the performance of the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), all of which deliver education services.

Under the law, state think tank PIDS will serve as EDCOM 2’s research arm.

Yee said that beyond improving education policy, EDCOM will also provide more learning resources to guide education personnel. 

"We will also share and publish resources that will be helpful for school administrators, teachers, principals, and educators. We look forward to creating a more rewarding educational landscape for all Filipino learners," Yee said.

Sen. Joel Villanueva, who is also a commissioner under EDCOM, said that the congressional body will also study other factors besides curriculum. 

"The commission is also looking into improving learning outcomes, assessment of learning, teacher quality, coordination among education sub-sectors, education financing, employability of our graduates, among others," Villanueva said. 

"We expect to see bigger and better reforms in our education system once the work of EDCOM 2 is complete," he added.

The CHR study focused on the extent to which students who graduated under the K to 12 curriculum were able to transition from school to work and how the COVID-19 pandemic affected their learning.

"New graduates experience culture shock upon entering the workplace because their expectations differ from what they were taught at school, and some fail to adjust to their work and decide to resign but have a hard time being hired again," the report said.

The finding was "reflected" by the supposed high attrition rate among new graduates, as "noted by an employer participant," the report added.

DepEd already reviewing senior high curriculum

In January, Vice President Sara Duterte — she is concurrently secretary of education — said that the department's ongoing review of the senior high school curriculum found it to be overstuffed with content and yet missing several prerequisites for essential learning competencies. 

Only a little more than 10% of senior high school graduates landed a job, while 83% continued on to higher education, according to DepEd’s National Senior High School tracer study.

Some learning competencies also required "high cognitive demands" from students — a finding that previously appeared in the DepEd’s Basic Education Development Plan (BEDP) 2030, the agency’s first long-term plan to improve the quality of education.

EDCOM II
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Warrant out for Bantag over murder of &lsquo;middleman&rsquo; in Percy Lapid slay

Warrant out for Bantag over murder of ‘middleman’ in Percy Lapid slay

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
A Muntinlupa court has issued an arrest warrant for former Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag over the murder of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Azurin to break silence on P6.7 billion shabu cover-up

Azurin to break silence on P6.7 billion shabu cover-up

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Tight-lipped since Monday, Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. vowed he would break his silence soon on the alleged attempt by top Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves attending Senate probe into Degamo killing remotely &mdash; Dela Rosa
play

Teves attending Senate probe into Degamo killing remotely — Dela Rosa

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said Thursday that suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) has committed to show up next...
Headlines
fbtw
China denounces 'false accusations' in Philippines-US joint statement

China denounces 'false accusations' in Philippines-US joint statement

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
"We would like to once again remind the relevant country in the region that pandering to forces outside the region will not...
Headlines
fbtw
Heavy rain in parts of Luzon as 'Amang' heads to Quezon

Heavy rain in parts of Luzon as 'Amang' heads to Quezon

8 hours ago
Amang was last spotted over the coastal waters of Jomalig in Quezon province, with peak winds of 45 kilometers per hour and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Amang' leaves P12.34-M damage to agriculture

'Amang' leaves P12.34-M damage to agriculture

1 hour ago
Tropical Depression "Amang," which has since weakened into a remnant low, caused damage and losses to agriculture amounting...
Headlines
fbtw
Poor &lsquo;soft skills?&rsquo; Group says industry should also train graduates, support skill development

Poor ‘soft skills?’ Group says industry should also train graduates, support skill development

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
A group of education advocates from the business sector said Thursday that the private sector should also train not just its...
Headlines
fbtw
MRT-3 bats for protective barriers after passenger dies in railway incident

MRT-3 bats for protective barriers after passenger dies in railway incident

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is again recommending the installation of platform screen doors in the MRT-3 system to prevent...
Headlines
fbtw
New lawyers' code includes behavior on social media, pledge to 'do justice'

New lawyers' code includes behavior on social media, pledge to 'do justice'

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Supreme Court on Thursday launched the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, an updated guide for the...
Headlines
fbtw
'Amang' weakens into LPA, but rain to persist

'Amang' weakens into LPA, but rain to persist

5 hours ago
The LPA was last spotted over the coastal waters of Polillo in Quezon province, PAGASA said in an advisory.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with