'Don't give up': First visually-impaired Bar passer inspires aspiring lawyers

MANILA, Philippines — Anthony Mark Emocling from the University of Baguio is no ordinary Bar passer. He is literally the first of his kind among aspiring Filipino lawyers to triumph over the law licensure exams who is blind.

Emocling is one of the 3,992 examinees who are blessed to pass the 2022 Bar exams, the second one held in the country during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Supreme Court released the results last Friday revealing the country's new generation of lawyers.

"They [law students] shouldn't give up reaching for their dreams," said Emocling in Filipino during an interview by News5 on Saturday.

"We all know that's it's very hard to study law. But once you pass, you'll be very happpy."

"They should stay focused with their goal to finish [law school] until they take the Bar exams and pass."

Like many examinees, this was not the first time that Emocling finished the Bar examinations. It took him four tries before passing.

The University of Baguio likewise extended their congratulations to Emocling for his achievement and for making history.

"Congratulations to #UniversityOfBaguio alumnus, Anthony Mark Dulawan Emocling, for making history as the 1st visually-impaired examinee who successfully passed the 2022 Bar Examinations!" the university said in a statement yesterday.

"Let's give him our warmest applause!"

The last Bar exams had a passing rate of 43.47%, with five graduates from the University of the Philippines topping the four-day test.

Czar Matthew Dayday was last year's topnotcher, earning a rating of 88.808%. — with reports from News5