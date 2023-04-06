DENR closes Dolomite Beach during Maundy Thursday, Good Friday for maintenance

Crowds gather as families spend quality time while waiting for the famous Manila Bay sunset at the Manila Dolomite Beach during its 2nd day opening on Sunday (October 17, 2021).

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) announced that it will close its doors to the tourists and the general public in observance of the holidays and to make way for its maintenance.

DENR said this in a statement last Wednesday as Filipinos flock to the provinces and various tourist destinations during the Lenten season, with many beating the heat and taking a load off in various beaches in the country.

"Please be informed that the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach will be closed on Holy Thursday and on Good Friday in observance of Holy Week," said the department in a statement.

"It will be open to the public on Black Saturday and Easter Sunday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.," it added.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna last Friday reminded the public that it's still very much unsafe to swim in the Dolomite and Baseco Beaches found in the nation's capital.

Coloform levels in the waters of Manila Bay remains at 32,595.2 most probable number per 100 milliliters (mpn/100 mL) on the real-time quality monitoring system at the Manila Bay Baywalk Station last week.

DENR's Administrative Order 2016-08 earlier stated that Class SB water or water intended for bathing, swimming and skin diving should be at around 100 mpn/100 mL.

The government has spent millions and millions of pesos on the said controversial artificial beach, with many criticizing the state for dumping crushed dolomite shells within the area which often ends up being washed away by tropical cyclones and typhoons.

The Philippine National Police earlier said that it will deploy over 9,000 cops around Metro Manila to ensure the safety and security of people celebrating Holy Week and Ramadan, with a national deployment plan of around 77,000 officers.