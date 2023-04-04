Philippines, India discuss possible deployment of Indian defense attachÃ©

^

Philippines, India discuss possible deployment of Indian defense attaché

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 4, 2023 | 6:44pm
Philippine and Indian military officials hold the 4th Philippines-India Joint Defense Cooperation Committee and the 2nd Service-to-Service Meetings in New Delhi from March 29 to March 21.
Department of National Defense, handout

MANILA, Philippines — As defense cooperation between the two countries ramps up, the Philippines and India welcome the possibility of the deployment of an Indian defense attaché who will be based in Manila.

This means that there may soon be an official Indian envoy who will be on top of defense arrangements and the security developments in the Philippines.

Defense Assistant Secretary for Strategic Assessments and International Affairs Pablo Lorenzo led the delegation of visiting officials from the Department of National Defense-Armed Forces of the Philippines to the 4th Philippines-India Joint Defense Cooperation Committee (JDCC) held on March 31.

Prior to the JDCC, representatives held their second service-to-service meeting on March 29.

While there, the countries agreed to enhance collaboration when it comes to maritime security and proposed to look into working together for cyber security, military medicine, joint training, humanitarian assistance and disaster response, as well as space security projects.

India also discussed its Act East Policy while the Philippines updated its counterparts on the security environment in the region. Officials from both countries also discussed what will be included in the Philippines-India Defense Engagement Plan for 2023 to 2025.

Manila and New Delhi reaffirmed their commitment to the 2006 Philippines-India Agreement Concerning Defense Cooperation, which was inked during former Indian President Abdul Kalam’s visit to the Philippines.

“The Philippine and Indian delegations also shared best practices on their respective defense indigenization or self-reliant defense posture program, and updates on procurements and acquisitions,” the Philippine DND said in a statement.

To recall, the Philippines has agreed to by an anti-ship missile system from India in January 2022. The almost $375 million contract was awarded to the BrahMos Aerospace for the anti-ship missile system of the Philippine Navy.

