Fact check: DOH did not recommend shutdown of resorts due to heat wave

Philstar.com
April 3, 2023 | 5:38pm
This February 2021 photo shows tourists in Boracay.
Malay Municipal Tourism Office / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health did not recommend the closure of Boracay Island and other tourist destinations due to a supposed heat wave, contrary to posts circulating on Facebook.

CLAIM: The DOH recommended the closure of Boracay Island and other “well-known” destinations in Luzon and Visayas due to “extreme warm weather.”

RATING: This is false.

FACTS:

What the post says

The claim, which used the name of the Center for Health Development Western Visayas and bore the logo of the Office of the President, is being reposted on Facebook.

The post claimed the DOH made the recommendation to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to shut down resorts in the country “as Filipinos experience and suffer from dehydration within the past two weeks.”

The recommendation was supposedly approved on April 1, 2023 and the implementation of the closure will start from April 15 to 30. The post added that state weather bureau PAGASA approved the recommendation.

What the posts left out

The health department did not issue such recommendation to the Office of the President.

The agency, however, has been consistently reminding the public to do the following reminders to help people handle really hot weather:

  • Drink at least eight glasses of water per day
  • If possible, refrain from drinking tea, coffee, softdrinks, and alcoholic beverages to avoid dehydration
  • Wear comfortable clothes and use accessories such as caps and umbrellas to protect yourself from direct sunlight
  • Refrain from staying under direct heat and sunlight, especially during noon time and afternoon hours

Essential context

The claim started circulating nearly two weeks after PAGASA officially declared the start of the warm and dry season, which is expected to last until May. It advised the public to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water.

State meteorologists also issued an El Niño Watch, indicating the increased likelihood that the weather phenomenon characterized by warming ocean temperatures will develop in the first third quarter of 2023. El Niño could result in dry spells and droughts.

Why we fact-checked this

The DOH issued an advisory warning the public about this false post that is circulating on social media.  — Gaea Katreena Cabico

--

Philstar.com is a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippines’ elections and an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.

Want to know more about our fact-checking initiative? Check our FAQs here. Have a claim you want fact-checked? Reach out to us at [email protected]

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FACT CHECK
