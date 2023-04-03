^

Headlines

‘NBI barred me from seeing Degamo slay suspect’

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
April 3, 2023 | 12:00am
â€˜NBI barred me from seeing Degamo slay suspectâ€™
Former Department of Justice (DOJ) undersecretary Reynante Orceo said the NBI did not allow him to see and talk to his client, Marvin Miranda, and was told the case investigation was “under process.”
Philstar.com / Google Street View, File

MANILA, Philippines — The legal counsel of one of the suspects tagged in the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo has claimed that he was barred entry by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to the agency’s compound in Ermita, Manila last Saturday supposedly to speak with his client.

Former Department of Justice (DOJ) undersecretary Reynante Orceo said the NBI did not allow him to see and talk to his client, Marvin Miranda, and was told the case investigation was “under process.”

“I asked what ‘under process’ means, they said ‘secret.’ I said is there a secret in an investigation?” Orceo said in English and Filipino in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

The lawyer added that he was passed on to other agents in attempts to reach his client and waited for two and a half hours.

Orceo learned that Miranda was brought to the NBI compound along Taft Avenue in Ermita, Manila at around 1 a.m. last Saturday, but claimed that the arrest was unclear.

Although uncertain, Orceo expressed belief that his client is in the NBI compound.

“There was a name mentioned by the arresting officer, but I need to confirm that,” the former DOJ official said.

He added that Miranda has no warrant of arrest because there is no complaint yet against the latter.

Orceo asserted that since the arrest is warrantless, it is a ground for illegal detention.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla on Friday said the NBI had arrested one of the Degamo slay brains tagged as the main player in the killing, thereby claiming that the case is “99-percent solved.”

Remulla, however, did not reveal the suspect’s identity, but said he was arrested within the country, but outside Negros Oriental.

NBI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
A Filipina brought her complaint against a courier service to veteran broadcaster Ben Tulfo after a package allegedly from...
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino: Senate should be involved in joint oil, gas exploration talks with China

Tolentino: Senate should be involved in joint oil, gas exploration talks with China

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
As the Philippines plans to resume exploratory talks on a potential joint oil and gas exploration deal with China, Sen. Francis...
Headlines
fbtw
Party-list rep pitches pay hike, scholarships vs exodus of nurses

Party-list rep pitches pay hike, scholarships vs exodus of nurses

11 hours ago
"Here in our country, the treatment of nurses isn't that good. Sometimes hazard pay is not released on time. And if that is...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves lawyer slams &lsquo;striptease&rsquo; release of information

Teves lawyer slams ‘striptease’ release of information

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The lawyers of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. and arrested suspects in the murder of governor Roel Degamo...
Headlines
fbtw
BRP Antonio Luna kicks off month-long patrol around the country

BRP Antonio Luna kicks off month-long patrol around the country

13 hours ago
The nationwide patrol across the country’s waters started at Mavulis Island, the country’s "first line of defense"...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Farmers&rsquo; group questions DAR, World Bank&rsquo;s SPLIT program

Farmers’ group questions DAR, World Bank’s SPLIT program

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
Another farmers’ group yesterday questioned the implementation of the Support to Parcelization of Land for Individual...
Headlines
fbtw
Government aids ferry fire victims

Government aids ferry fire victims

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
The Marcos administration and local governments have provided more than P700,000 worth of assistance to the passengers of...
Headlines
fbtw

ICC probers invited to Senate inquiry

By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
The Senate is launching a probe that would have officials of the International Criminal Court involved in investigating the Duterte administration’s bloody war on drugs testify before a congressional hear...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urges Filipinos: Be conveyors of truth

Marcos urges Filipinos: Be conveyors of truth

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Marcos called on Filipino Christians to be “better agents of change” and “conveyors of truth”...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. vows to improve maritime sector

Marcos Jr. vows to improve maritime sector

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Marcos vowed yesterday to resolve the issues confronting the maritime industry that nearly displaced 50,000 Filipino...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with