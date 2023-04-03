^

Headlines

Marcos Jr. vows to improve maritime sector

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
April 3, 2023 | 12:00am
Marcos Jr. vows to improve maritime sector
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks in this undated photo.
Office of the Press Secretary

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos vowed yesterday to resolve the issues confronting the maritime industry that nearly displaced 50,000 Filipino seafarers, now that the European Commission has extended its recognition of the Philippine seafarers’ training and certification system.

“I am elated that the European Commission has given an extension to our seafarers’ certification so they can continue working,” he said in a statement written in Filipino.

“We will do everything to provide solutions to the issues that our maritime industry is facing so we can continue to develop world-class and skillful seafarers for the entire world,” he added.

Marcos said the problem has beset seafarers for 15 years so he decided to attend to it when he traveled to Brussels, Belgium last December to meet with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Because of this, we averted the risk of 50,000 Filipino seafarers losing their job,” the President said.

Last year, the EU cited “inconsistencies” in the education, training and certification system of Filipino seafarers, specifically on competencies related to the issuing of officers’ certificates, programs on teaching and examination methods, facilities and equipment; and monitoring of inspections and evaluations of schools.

Some 50,000 Filipino seafarers working in European ships may lose their European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) certification because of the deficiencies raised by the regional bloc.

The Marcos administration then formed an advisory body that would study these 23 deficiencies identified by EMSA.

On March 31, the European Commission announced that it would continue recognizing the certificates for seafarers issued by the Philippines, citing the country’s “serious efforts” to comply with the requirements in key areas like the monitoring, supervision and evaluation of training and assessment.

In a letter received by the Philippines’ Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) on the same date, European Commission Director-General for mobility and transport Henrik Hololei said the actions taken by the Philippines to address the deficiencies in the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and Code have been assessed.

Hololei added that the commission has concluded that the measures taken “demonstrate concrete progress and improvement as regards the compliance with the requirements of the STCW Convention.”

“Nevertheless, the services of the European Commission consider that there are still issues to be addressed,” he stressed.

For its part, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) welcomed the European Commission’s decision and acknowledged that the “extension comes with conditions for the Philippines to meet and comply with its commitments to improve the process and implementation of the  Philippine maritime education, training and certification (METC) system.”

The DFA said the Philippines views the inspections, verifications and evaluations conducted by the European Commission constructively and is firm in its commitment to meet international standards.

“The Philippine Government will continue to work towards elevating the METC system to the highest standard, and ensure the best possible employment opportunities for Filipino seafarers, on domestic or foreign flag vessels,” the DFA said.

Between Feb. 24 and March 12, 2020, the EMSA inspected the Philippines’ METC system and found serious deficiencies that render it non compliant even to the STCW Convention.

On Dec. 20, 2021, the MARINA was notified that the European Commission decided to initiate the withdrawal procedure due to the serious deficiencies.

Last month, the Philippines responded to the assessment and enumerated the actions being taken to address the deficiencies.

The Philippine government has been enjoying EU recognition in relation to its METC system for seafarers since 2002. – Pia Lee-Brago

BONGBONG MARCOS JR.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

'Na-Bitag?': Tulfo complaint by Pinay focuses on WWE champ Roman Reigns

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
A Filipina brought her complaint against a courier service to veteran broadcaster Ben Tulfo after a package allegedly from...
Headlines
fbtw
Tolentino: Senate should be involved in joint oil, gas exploration talks with China

Tolentino: Senate should be involved in joint oil, gas exploration talks with China

By Kaycee Valmonte | 9 hours ago
As the Philippines plans to resume exploratory talks on a potential joint oil and gas exploration deal with China, Sen. Francis...
Headlines
fbtw
Party-list rep pitches pay hike, scholarships vs exodus of nurses

Party-list rep pitches pay hike, scholarships vs exodus of nurses

11 hours ago
"Here in our country, the treatment of nurses isn't that good. Sometimes hazard pay is not released on time. And if that is...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves lawyer slams &lsquo;striptease&rsquo; release of information

Teves lawyer slams ‘striptease’ release of information

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The lawyers of Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. and arrested suspects in the murder of governor Roel Degamo...
Headlines
fbtw
BRP Antonio Luna kicks off month-long patrol around the country

BRP Antonio Luna kicks off month-long patrol around the country

13 hours ago
The nationwide patrol across the country’s waters started at Mavulis Island, the country’s "first line of defense"...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Tread carefully on joint exploration with China &ndash; Tolentino

Tread carefully on joint exploration with China – Tolentino

By Paolo Romero | 2 hours ago
The Marcos administration must tread carefully in reviving talks for a possible joint exploration of resources in the West...
Headlines
fbtw
Water level of 6 Luzon dams continues to drop

Water level of 6 Luzon dams continues to drop

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
The water level of Angat Dam and five other dams in the country further dropped amid the dry season being experienced in the...
Headlines
fbtw
SC tackles language to describe rape

SC tackles language to describe rape

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has stressed the need for clear language in rape convictions as it described in...
Headlines
fbtw
Farmers&rsquo; group questions DAR, World Bank&rsquo;s SPLIT program

Farmers’ group questions DAR, World Bank’s SPLIT program

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
Another farmers’ group yesterday questioned the implementation of the Support to Parcelization of Land for Individual...
Headlines
fbtw
11-minute vlog gives glimpse of Marcos daily routine

11-minute vlog gives glimpse of Marcos daily routine

By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
“Mr. President, what do you do every day?”
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with