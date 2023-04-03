Marcos Jr. vows to improve maritime sector

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos vowed yesterday to resolve the issues confronting the maritime industry that nearly displaced 50,000 Filipino seafarers, now that the European Commission has extended its recognition of the Philippine seafarers’ training and certification system.

“I am elated that the European Commission has given an extension to our seafarers’ certification so they can continue working,” he said in a statement written in Filipino.

“We will do everything to provide solutions to the issues that our maritime industry is facing so we can continue to develop world-class and skillful seafarers for the entire world,” he added.

Marcos said the problem has beset seafarers for 15 years so he decided to attend to it when he traveled to Brussels, Belgium last December to meet with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.

“Because of this, we averted the risk of 50,000 Filipino seafarers losing their job,” the President said.

Last year, the EU cited “inconsistencies” in the education, training and certification system of Filipino seafarers, specifically on competencies related to the issuing of officers’ certificates, programs on teaching and examination methods, facilities and equipment; and monitoring of inspections and evaluations of schools.

Some 50,000 Filipino seafarers working in European ships may lose their European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) certification because of the deficiencies raised by the regional bloc.

The Marcos administration then formed an advisory body that would study these 23 deficiencies identified by EMSA.

On March 31, the European Commission announced that it would continue recognizing the certificates for seafarers issued by the Philippines, citing the country’s “serious efforts” to comply with the requirements in key areas like the monitoring, supervision and evaluation of training and assessment.

In a letter received by the Philippines’ Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) on the same date, European Commission Director-General for mobility and transport Henrik Hololei said the actions taken by the Philippines to address the deficiencies in the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW) and Code have been assessed.

Hololei added that the commission has concluded that the measures taken “demonstrate concrete progress and improvement as regards the compliance with the requirements of the STCW Convention.”

“Nevertheless, the services of the European Commission consider that there are still issues to be addressed,” he stressed.

For its part, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) welcomed the European Commission’s decision and acknowledged that the “extension comes with conditions for the Philippines to meet and comply with its commitments to improve the process and implementation of the Philippine maritime education, training and certification (METC) system.”

The DFA said the Philippines views the inspections, verifications and evaluations conducted by the European Commission constructively and is firm in its commitment to meet international standards.

“The Philippine Government will continue to work towards elevating the METC system to the highest standard, and ensure the best possible employment opportunities for Filipino seafarers, on domestic or foreign flag vessels,” the DFA said.

Between Feb. 24 and March 12, 2020, the EMSA inspected the Philippines’ METC system and found serious deficiencies that render it non compliant even to the STCW Convention.

On Dec. 20, 2021, the MARINA was notified that the European Commission decided to initiate the withdrawal procedure due to the serious deficiencies.

Last month, the Philippines responded to the assessment and enumerated the actions being taken to address the deficiencies.

The Philippine government has been enjoying EU recognition in relation to its METC system for seafarers since 2002. – Pia Lee-Brago