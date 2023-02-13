As region gets more tense, Philippines considers VFA with Japan

MANILA, Philippines — As the geopolitical climate continues to change in the Asia Pacific region, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the Philippines may be inking a visiting forces agreement (Vwith Japan soon.

Manila has an existing VFA with defense treaty ally and former colonizer, the United States. Through that VFA, Washington has been able to send troops to the Philippines to participate in joint military exercises and humanitarian aid missions.

The chief executive said a similar agreement with Tokyo is "certainly under study." Japan has also previously expressed interest in joining Philippine forces in military exercises. where it has been an observer.

“There was already a proposal for certain areas,” Marcos Jr. said in a recent Nikkei interview. “I think it really is just a progression of what has already been happening so we are just intensifying our joint exercises.”

Marcos Jr. and several lawmakers and politicians were in Japan last week for an official working visit upon the invitation of Japanese Prime Minster Fumio Kishida. The two leaders also agreed to "increase the defense capabilities of their own countries and further strengthen overall security cooperation."

The Philippines and Japan will conduct strategic reciprocal port calls, aircraft visits, on top of the "transfer" of defense equipment and technology, as well as capacity building efforts.

"In concrete terms, the leaders affirmed to strengthen efforts to complete transfer of air-surveillance radar systems, and for its related personnel training,” a statement from last week read.

Agreements signed on Tokyo trip

Manila and Tokyo also signed the terms of reference on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief activities of the Japan Self-Defense Forces in the Philippines.

The Philippines was able to bag seven agreements with Japan that involve infrastructure and agricultural development, while 35 investment deals were brought home as Japanese companies expressed interest in investing in the Philippines.

During the Nikkei interview, Marcos Jr. noted that Japan has also provided the Philippines with key military resources to safeguard its territorial waters, which include equipment, vessels, and communications technology.

He noted that as tensions continue to ramp up in the region, it is important that the Philippine work with its alliances not only to protect the countries’ interests, but also to allow the “continuing safe passage” through the South China Sea.

"Many of our economies depend on it… so that is something that’s very, very important to us in that region and because of that, the importance that we ascribe to the defense of safe passage is bringing about this response from the countries [in the region]," Marcos Jr. said.

