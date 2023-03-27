Philippines donates $20,000 to UNDPâ€™s vaccine program

Philippines donates $20,000 to UNDP’s vaccine program

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has turned over its 2023 contribution worth $20,000 to the International Vaccine Institute, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The IVI is a non-profit international organization created as one of the initiatives of United Nations Development Programme. The IVI formulates new vaccines and helps implement vaccine delivery as well as conduct research on vaccine safety.

According to the DFA, Philippine Ambassador to South Korea Theresa Dizon-De Vega handed over the Philippines’ funding contribution on Monday.

“With this modest funding commitment, the Philippines looks forward to supporting IVI’s recent efforts in infectious disease research and vaccine research and development, helping create a platform for dialogue and future collaboration, and continuing our close relationship with the IVI as a State Party in the years to come,” Dizon-De Vega said.

The Philippines has been a party to the IVI since 2004. Kim, upon receiving Manila’s contribution, noted that Manila has been “a valuable collaborator in vaccine clinical development projects and disease burden studies to protect and save millions of lives at risk of poverty-associated diseases such as tyroid fever, dengue, cholera, and tuberculosis.”

Back home, the House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill that paves the way for the creation of the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines.

Once created, the institute will spearhead the research and study of viruses as well as government response mechanisms in the country. — Kaycee Valmonte