SC hikes bar admission fee to P5,000

Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 5:30pm
SC hikes bar admission feeÂ to P5,000
This file photo taken April 13, 2022 shows the Supreme Court of the Philippines in Manila.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court announced on Thursday that it would increase the Bar admission fee to cover higher operational costs and other logistical expenses.

In a resolution released on February 28, the Supreme Court approved the increase in the Bar admission fee to P5,000 from P3,750  which will take effect upon the oathtaking and roll-signing ceremony of those who passed the 2022 Bar examinations. 

"The subject increase shall cover the imminent surge in the operation costs, particularly the cost of the venue for the oathtaking and roll signing ceremonies, and other logistical expenses, as well as the allowances of concerned personnel," the en banc notice stated.

The Supreme Court previously approved a P250 increase in the Bar examination and admission fee in 2018, requiring test-takers to pay P3,750 from the previous P3,500.

More than 9,800 individuals took the 2022 Bar examination. The High Court has yet to release its results.— Cristina Chi

