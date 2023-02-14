^

Headlines

DOH: Two more countries offering bivalent COVID-19 jabs to Philippines

Philstar.com
February 14, 2023 | 4:52pm
DOH: Two more countries offering bivalent COVID-19 jabs to Philippines
People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a drugstore along Bayan-Bayan Ave. in Marikina City during the pilot implementation of the government’s “Resbakuna sa mga Botika”.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday said the agency is in talks with two more countries that offered to donate bivalent COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are continuing negotiations and discussions with these countries so we can confirm immediately if the vaccines can be utilized in the country,” Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing. She did not disclose the two nations that offered to donate jabs.

The DOH said last week that the Philippines will receive 300,000 bivalent jabs from another nation.

The COVAX facility will also donate around one million doses of Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. The donated jabs are expected to arrive in the country by end-March.

A bivalent vaccine targets both the original strain of the virus the causes COVID-19 and Omicron subvariants.

Vergeire also said that the guidelines on the use of bivalent vaccines are being finalized.

"Hopefully, by next week the guidelines will be out so our local governments can start their preparations," she said.

Healthcare workers, senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities will be prioritized in the rollout of bivalent jabs.

Vergeire in January said also the emergency use authorizations of vaccines are still valid even after the state of calamity declared during the Duterte presidency lapsed.

"So that’s what we are using now as a basis for us to have continuity in this COVID-19 vaccination program," she said.

The Philippines can also do "negotiated procurement," the health official under the Government Procurement Reform Act.

The latest DOH data also showed that 73.8 million—or 94.57% of the target population—were fully immunized against COVID-19. However, only 21.45 million individuals received boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19

COVID-19 VACCINES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos, Zelensky talk Ukraine war in long-requested phone call

Marcos, Zelensky talk Ukraine war in long-requested phone call

9 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had a phone call with his Filipino counterpart, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., to thank...
Headlines
fbtw
China pins blame on Philippines for 'intruding' waters

China pins blame on Philippines for 'intruding' waters

9 hours ago
Beijing pinned the blame on Manila for supposedly intruding Ayungin Shoal — or what it calls Ren’ai Reef.
Headlines
fbtw
US: China's laser use vs Coast Guard vessel 'provocative, unsafe'

US: China's laser use vs Coast Guard vessel 'provocative, unsafe'

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a statement on Monday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington “stands with our Philippine allies”...
Headlines
fbtw
Topacio wants SC to censure Guanzon for her tweets about him

Topacio wants SC to censure Guanzon for her tweets about him

5 hours ago
Topacio said Guanzon discloses cases she filed against him and tweets updates on them.
Headlines
fbtw
House probe sought into UP professor's arrest on campus by undercover cops

House probe sought into UP professor's arrest on campus by undercover cops

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has defended the arrest, which happened in the UP Diliman campus, and told the university community...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH: PH's 1st XBB.1.5 case a Filipino with no travel history

DOH: PH's 1st XBB.1.5 case a Filipino with no travel history

3 hours ago
Experts suggest that XBB.1.5 — an offshoot of the Omicron XBB subvariant — is the most transmissible variant of...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipina in quake-hit T&uuml;rkiye recovering well &mdash; embassy

Filipina in quake-hit Türkiye recovering well — embassy

8 hours ago
The embassy said a team visited Juliva Benlingan, who was previously reported missing, to check on her condition and console...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese crypto scams targeting Filipinos to work for them: official

Chinese crypto scams targeting Filipinos to work for them: official

By Mikhail Flores | 10 hours ago
Chinese criminals running cryptocurrency scams in Southeast Asia are targeting Filipinos to work for them because of their...
Headlines
fbtw
DND slams latest incident with China in Ayungin

DND slams latest incident with China in Ayungin

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
It was “offensive and unsafe,” Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said yesterday of a Chinese coast guard vessel’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator: Philippine tops 70 countries in youth bullying

Senator: Philippine tops 70 countries in youth bullying

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
At least seven out of 10 students in Philippine public schools have suffered bullying, ranking the country first among 70...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with