^

Headlines

Government urged to pay full reparations to 'comfort women'

Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 3:42pm
Government urged to pay full reparations to 'comfort women'
Members of the Lila Pilipina lay flowers at the pedestal of a statue depicting a Filipino ‘comfort woman’ to mark the 30th anniversary of the ‘Flowers for Lolas’ campaign in Baclaran, Parañaque yesterday. The statue, shown in a tarpaulin beside the pedestal, remains missing after it was stolen from artist Jonas Roces’ studio in 2019. The statue was installed along the Baywalk in Manila in 2017 but was removed months later for a drainage improvement project.
Krizjohn Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros and the Commission on Human Rights on Monday urged the Philippine government to heed a UN panel’s recommendation for it to provide full reparations to “comfort women” or Filipinos who were victims of sexual slavery in the hands of the Imperial Japanese Army during the Second World War.

The Philippine government has taken the position that it is a closed issue but also that it will not stop victims from seeking reparations from Japan.

"There is only a small window of time to make meaningful reparations as many of the survivors have already passed away and the few that remain are in their twilight years," Hontiveros said in Senate Resolution No. 539.

She continued: "It is therefore of extreme urgency that the Philippine government take immediate measures to provide reparations to the survivors and the families of victims of the wartime sexual violence of the  [Imperial Japanese Army]."

The CHR stressed that the government is bound by the 1987 Constitution and international treaties to uphold "human rights standards and obligations relative to the plight of Filipina victims and survivors of sexual slavery under the Imperial Japanese Army."

The Constitution mandates the compensation and rehabilitation of victims of torture or similar practices and their families. Meanwhile, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which the Philippines is a state party to, provides the right to remedy and reparations for violations of human rights.

"To a larger, nobler end, providing reparations to Filipina ‘comfort women’ pursues transitional justice, where large-scale and systematic human rights violations are addressed so that the nation and its people can move towards peace and reconciliation," the CHR said.

On top of reparations, the CHR called on the government to provide the victims recognition and redress, an official apology, and material and moral damages proportional to the physical, psychological and material damage they suffered and the gravity of the violation of their rights.

It also said that pursuing transitional justice is not just about providing compensation as it recommended that the government should also seek an apology from the Japanese government and put back the statue commemorating the fate of "comfort women" in Manila Bay, which was removed in 2018.

"It is high-time that the government stands up for its citizens and take active steps in granting the long overdue recognition and reparation that Filipina ‘comfort women’ desire and deserve," the CHR said.

The UN Committee on the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women flagged the Philippines for failing to "provide reparation, social support and recognition commensurate with the harm suffered."

Malacañang said in a statement that the government "will study the views of the committee and submit a written response to the committee within the timeframe of six months." — Xave Gregorio

COMFORT WOMEN

SEXUAL VIOLENCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Teves' lawyers say he intends to come home but security is a concern

Teves' lawyers say he intends to come home but security is a concern

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) intends to return to the Philippines to answer allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP probes absence of Degamo security

PNP probes absence of Degamo security

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will look into the reported absence of five of the six members of the late Negros Oriental...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: P10,000 aid for Saudi claimants, &lsquo;anti-seafarer&rsquo; in bill

News from home: P10,000 aid for Saudi claimants, ‘anti-seafarer’ in bill

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 hours ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
China opposes joint patrols in West Philippine Sea, more EDCA sites

China opposes joint patrols in West Philippine Sea, more EDCA sites

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
China strongly opposed yesterday joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea and expanded United States access to Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
China: EDCA expansion to 'seriously' harm Philippines' interest, regional stability

China: EDCA expansion to 'seriously' harm Philippines' interest, regional stability

23 hours ago
In a statement, the Chinese Embassy claimed that Washington was adding sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP integrates biometrics databases through e-Booking system

PNP integrates biometrics databases through e-Booking system

2 hours ago
The PNP maintains several databases, including its National Police Clearance System and its Automated Fingerprint Identification...
Headlines
fbtw
Police get $3.3-M aid from US for anti-terrorism efforts

Police get $3.3-M aid from US for anti-terrorism efforts

3 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has received a $3.3-million technical assistance from the United States to help out with its...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Negros Oriental security situation under control after Degamo killing

PNP: Negros Oriental security situation under control after Degamo killing

4 hours ago
"We are expecting him to return and answer the allegations and charges against him," Azurin said of Rep. Teves.
Headlines
fbtw
Oil spill heads for Verde Island Passage

Oil spill heads for Verde Island Passage

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The oil spill from the sunken oil vessel off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro is threatening to reach the Verde Island Passage due...
Headlines
fbtw
58,000 MT of sugar arrive &ndash; SRA exec

58,000 MT of sugar arrive – SRA exec

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
At least 58,000 metric tons of imported sugar have arrived in the country, an official of the Sugar Regulatory Administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with