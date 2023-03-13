^

Headlines

PNP: Negros Oriental security situation under control after Degamo killing

Philstar.com
March 13, 2023 | 12:40pm
PNP: Negros Oriental security situation under control after Degamo killing
Armed policemen man a check point in front of the municipal hall in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on March 5, 2023, a day after provincial governor Roel Degamo and eight others were killed in a mass shooting.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1 p.m.) — The government "remains in control" of the peace and order situation in Negros Oriental, the chief of the Philippine National Police said Monday, as the investigation into the killing of Gov. Roel Degamo and operations to find his killers continue.

Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. told a news conference that the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have put up "joint checkpoints and border control operations to ensure Negros Oriental is secured while hot pursit is ongoing."

He said these are part of authorities' "best effort" to bring normalcy back to the province, where Special Investigation Task Group Degamo has been organized to focus on the fatal shooting of the governor and eight others at his home earlier in the month.

Interior Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr. heads the task group while Azurin has been given authority to "oversee, coordinate and orchestrate all law enforcement operations in the province with the support of the AFP to arrest [the gunmen still at large]."

Authorities have recovered nine assault rifles, including two that were found in a mountainous area of coastal Bayawan City, where police believe the gunmen went to try to leave the province. Police have also confiscated a "sizable cache" of guns, ammunition and explosives from residences in the province, including from properties linked to Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental).

At a flag-raising ceremony at the PNP headquarters earlier Monday, the national police awarded Police Col. Hansel Marantan of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group a medal of merit for "the prompt execution, seamless coordination and exceptional display of bravery" in the raids on the Teves properties.

READ: Police raid houses of Rep. Teves in Negros Oriental for firearms

Teves, who has maintained his innocence, and five others face separate criminal complaints over three killings in the province in 2019. The complaints were filed in the wake of Degamo's murder. 

"We are expecting him to return and answer the allegations and charges against him," Azurin said of the congressman. Teves, whom the House granted authority to travel to the United States from February 28 to March 9, has yet to reach out to the PNP, the chief said.

Teves's brother Pryde Henry had been Degamo's rival for the provincial capitol in the 2022 polls. The Comelec last September credited votes for a candidate running as "Ruel Degamo" and later declared a nuisance candidate to Degamo, pushing him to a belated electoral victory.

'Degamo's security personnel must explain absence'

The PNP will also call five of the six officers assigned to provide security for Degamo to explain why they were not on duty when the attack happened, although Azurin also explained that security escorts often operate in shifts. He added that Degamo had picked the police personnel who would be providing him security.

The provincial police director for Negros Oriental and the director of the Police Regional Office for the Central Visayas will also be made to explain, he added.

Azurin assured the public that even if the killing is believed to have been politically motivated, "the president's, the interior secretary's and even the House speaker's instructions were very clear that we will spare no one."

"Definitely, a cover-up is not part of the ongoing investigation," he also said.

RELATED: AFP taps '2 brigades, 6 battalions' in serving warrants to Degamo slay suspects

ARNIE TEVES

GOVERNOR ROEL DEGAMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China opposes joint patrols in West Philippine Sea, more EDCA sites

China opposes joint patrols in West Philippine Sea, more EDCA sites

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
China strongly opposed yesterday joint patrols in the West Philippine Sea and expanded United States access to Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
China: EDCA expansion to 'seriously' harm Philippines' interest, regional stability

China: EDCA expansion to 'seriously' harm Philippines' interest, regional stability

20 hours ago
In a statement, the Chinese Embassy claimed that Washington was adding sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement...
Headlines
fbtw
Onion farmgate price drops to P47/kilo

Onion farmgate price drops to P47/kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
With the farmgate price of onions dropping to P47 per kilo, a farmers’ group has urged President Marcos to intervene...
Headlines
fbtw
58,000 MT of sugar arrive &ndash; SRA exec

58,000 MT of sugar arrive – SRA exec

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
At least 58,000 metric tons of imported sugar have arrived in the country, an official of the Sugar Regulatory Administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Seeking employment in US now easier for Pinoy nurses

Seeking employment in US now easier for Pinoy nurses

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Seeking employment in the United States is now easier and faster for Filipino registered nurses and caregivers.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Police get $3.3-M aid from US for anti-terrorism efforts

Police get $3.3-M aid from US for anti-terrorism efforts

38 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police has received a $3.3-million technical assistance from the United States to help out with its...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves' lawyers say he intends to come home but security is a concern

Teves' lawyers say he intends to come home but security is a concern

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Rep. Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) intends to return to the Philippines to answer allegations...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: P10,000 aid for Saudi claimants, &lsquo;anti-seafarer&rsquo; in bill

News from home: P10,000 aid for Saudi claimants, ‘anti-seafarer’ in bill

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil spill heads for Verde Island Passage

Oil spill heads for Verde Island Passage

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The oil spill from the sunken oil vessel off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro is threatening to reach the Verde Island Passage due...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP probes absence of Degamo security

PNP probes absence of Degamo security

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
The Philippine National Police will look into the reported absence of five of the six members of the late Negros Oriental...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with