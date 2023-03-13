PNP: Negros Oriental security situation under control after Degamo killing

Armed policemen man a check point in front of the municipal hall in Pamplona town in Negros Oriental on March 5, 2023, a day after provincial governor Roel Degamo and eight others were killed in a mass shooting.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1 p.m.) — The government "remains in control" of the peace and order situation in Negros Oriental, the chief of the Philippine National Police said Monday, as the investigation into the killing of Gov. Roel Degamo and operations to find his killers continue.

Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. told a news conference that the PNP and the Armed Forces of the Philippines have put up "joint checkpoints and border control operations to ensure Negros Oriental is secured while hot pursit is ongoing."

He said these are part of authorities' "best effort" to bring normalcy back to the province, where Special Investigation Task Group Degamo has been organized to focus on the fatal shooting of the governor and eight others at his home earlier in the month.

Interior Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr. heads the task group while Azurin has been given authority to "oversee, coordinate and orchestrate all law enforcement operations in the province with the support of the AFP to arrest [the gunmen still at large]."

Authorities have recovered nine assault rifles, including two that were found in a mountainous area of coastal Bayawan City, where police believe the gunmen went to try to leave the province. Police have also confiscated a "sizable cache" of guns, ammunition and explosives from residences in the province, including from properties linked to Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental).

At a flag-raising ceremony at the PNP headquarters earlier Monday, the national police awarded Police Col. Hansel Marantan of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group a medal of merit for "the prompt execution, seamless coordination and exceptional display of bravery" in the raids on the Teves properties.

Teves, who has maintained his innocence, and five others face separate criminal complaints over three killings in the province in 2019. The complaints were filed in the wake of Degamo's murder.

"We are expecting him to return and answer the allegations and charges against him," Azurin said of the congressman. Teves, whom the House granted authority to travel to the United States from February 28 to March 9, has yet to reach out to the PNP, the chief said.

Teves's brother Pryde Henry had been Degamo's rival for the provincial capitol in the 2022 polls. The Comelec last September credited votes for a candidate running as "Ruel Degamo" and later declared a nuisance candidate to Degamo, pushing him to a belated electoral victory.

'Degamo's security personnel must explain absence'

The PNP will also call five of the six officers assigned to provide security for Degamo to explain why they were not on duty when the attack happened, although Azurin also explained that security escorts often operate in shifts. He added that Degamo had picked the police personnel who would be providing him security.

The provincial police director for Negros Oriental and the director of the Police Regional Office for the Central Visayas will also be made to explain, he added.

Azurin assured the public that even if the killing is believed to have been politically motivated, "the president's, the interior secretary's and even the House speaker's instructions were very clear that we will spare no one."

"Definitely, a cover-up is not part of the ongoing investigation," he also said.

