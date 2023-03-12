Rescuers transporting remains of Cessna plane crash victims in Isabela

Philippine Army personnel from the 5th Infantry Division begin on March 10, 2023 the recovery of the bodies of six passengers of a Cessna 206 plane that crashed in Isabela.

MANILA, Philippines — Rescuers are transporting the remains of the passengers of a small plane that crashed in Isabela in January, a local official said on Sunday.

“Three of the six bodies are already aboard the truck heading to the Divilacan proper. The other three remains will follow,” Isabela Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office head Constante Foronda Jr. told radio DZBB in Filipino.

Foronda added that bad weather conditions are making it difficult for choppers to transport the bodies to Cauayan City.

The wreckage of the Cessna plane, which was carrying one pilot and five passengers, was found in Barangay Ditarun in Divilacan on Thursday, more than a month after it went missing.

The plane, which was bound for Maconacon, took off from Cauayan City Airport in Isabela on January 24 on a route that would have taken it across the Sierra Madre mountain range.

The discovery of the plane came as a search operation continued for a medical helicopter that went missing off Palawan on March 1.

Another Cessna plane crashed near the crater of Mayon Volcano in Bicol region, killing all four people on board. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with reports from Agence-France Presse