^

Headlines

Negros Oriental vice gov assumes governor post as probe into Degamo's killing continues

Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 9:55am
Negros Oriental vice gov assumes governor post as probe into Degamo's killing continues
In a Facebook post near midnight on Saturday, DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos said Negros Oriental Vice Governor Carlo Jorge Joan Reyes took his oath on March 4.
Benhur Abalos, Facebook post

MANILA, Philippines — Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos has sworn in Negros Oriental Vice Governor Carlo Jorge Joan Reyes as the new governor of the province.

In a Facebook post near midnight on Saturday, Abalos said Reyes took his oath on March 4, hours after Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo was killed in a brazen shooting.

Abalos also condemned the killing of Degamo, where several others were also shot and injured.

“As the police and military join forces, expect that we will not stop until justice is secured for the victims of this violence,” he added in Filipino.

Police said six suspects carrying rifles and dressed in uniforms similar to those worn by the armed services entered the governor's home in Pamplona town and opened fire on Saturday. 

The politician was distributing aid to constituents when he was shot, provincial police spokesman Kym Lopez was quoted in an AFP report.

Police said they were searching for 10 suspects, including the six gunmen, who fled the scene in two SUVs and a pickup truck before abandoning the vehicles in a nearby city.

One suspect killed

Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, Philippine National Police Region 7 spokesperson, in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB on early Sunday morning said they have so far arrested three persons while one other was killed in a supposed “hot pursuit” operation.

“One suspect died during an encounter in a pursuit operation with joint elements of PNP, armed forces and special action force,” he said partly in Filipino.

He added that they have also recovered firearms that included four assault rifles.

Degamo, 56, is the latest target in the Philippines' long history of attacks on politicians. He is at least the third to be shot since last year's general election.

The Supreme Court last month declared him the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his local rival, who had previously been proclaimed the victor.

Pelare noted that the province has “intense political rivalry,” but he was quick to stress that “nothing is definite right now,” as investigators are looking into all possible motives for the killing.

Pelare said that in their latest tally, nine were killed; 13 were seriously injured while four with minor injury were treated as out-patients.

President Ferdinand Marcos condemned what he described as the "assassination" of his political ally and warned the perpetrators to "surrender now it will be your best option".

"My government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice," Marcos added. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from AFP/Cecil Morella

NEGROS ORIENTAL

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Negros Oriental governor shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians

Negros Oriental governor shot dead in latest attack on Philippine politicians

20 hours ago
A provincial governor in the central Philippines was shot dead by unknown gunmen on Saturday in the latest attack against...
Headlines
fbtw
No more jackets, pockets for NAIA screeners

No more jackets, pockets for NAIA screeners

By Ralph Villanueva | 2 days ago
Security screening officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will soon no longer be allowed to wear uniforms or jackets...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla promises P5-M reward for info behind assassination of Negros Oriental guv

Remulla promises P5-M reward for info behind assassination of Negros Oriental guv

17 hours ago
The Department of Justice strongly condemned the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo on Saturday by still...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro Manila braces for PUJ strike

Metro Manila braces for PUJ strike

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
In anticipation of the weeklong Metro Manila jeepney and UV Express strike which is set to start tomorrow, the National Capital...
Headlines
fbtw
Pump prices seen going up this week

Pump prices seen going up this week

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
Pump prices are expected to increase this week following a rollback last week.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Backed by science and local knowledge: Protection of West PH Sea gains ground among fisherfolk, NGOs

Backed by science and local knowledge: Protection of West PH Sea gains ground among fisherfolk, NGOs

By Cristina Chi | 6 minutes ago
Fisherfolk emphasized during the revisions of the document that any plan of action to protect the resources at the WPS required...
Headlines
fbtw
Hazing victim laid to rest in Zamboanga

Hazing victim laid to rest in Zamboanga

By Roel Pareño | 11 hours ago
John Matthew Salilig, whose dream to help the country produce its own fuel ended in a deadly fraternity hazing, was laid to...
Headlines
fbtw
Negros Oriental governor shot dead inside home

Negros Oriental governor shot dead inside home

By Gilbert P. Bayoran | 11 hours ago
Six men carrying rifles and dressed in military uniforms barged into the residential compound of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. to investors: See &lsquo;the break of day&rsquo; in Philippines

Marcos Jr. to investors: See ‘the break of day’ in Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has expressed optimism that the Philippines would become a “destination of choice” when it comes...
Headlines
fbtw
1.37 million child laborers in 2021 &ndash; PSA data

1.37 million child laborers in 2021 – PSA data

By Louella Desiderio | 11 hours ago
The number of children working in the country went up in 2021, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with