^

Headlines

Remulla promises P5-M reward for info behind assassination of Negros Oriental guv

Philstar.com
March 4, 2023 | 5:21pm
Remulla promises P5-M reward for info behind assassination of Negros Oriental guv
Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla speaks in front of of DOJ employees during his first flag ceremony as justice secretary on July 4, 2022. In his speech Remulla has identified three attached agencies of the department that need their help.
Philstar.com / EC Toledo

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice strongly condemned the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo on Saturday by still unidentified suspects — an incident which also resulted in the deaths of five other civilians.

Degamo passed away at around 11:41 a.m. after being gunned down in front of his Pamplona residence while reportedly accommodating beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

"The violent and senseless manner by which the perpetrators carried out their plan cannot and will not be tolerated," according to a statement by the DOJ.

"Not only did they kill their target but they killed innocent civilians along the way. There is absolutely no room for such evil doings in this country."

In connection to this, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has put up a reward of P5 million pesos to anyone who can give vital information or evidence to charge and prosecute the perpetrators and mastermind/s behind the killings.

"Further, Secretary Remulla has already instructed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the incident," the DOJ added.

"The Department, together with all the other law enforcement agencies, will not rest until justice is met. The killers as well as the mastermind/s will be uncovered and will be held accountable for the incident."

Just this February, the Supreme Court affirmed Degamo's proclamation as Negros Oriental governor after a petition filed by Pryde Henry Teves was dismissed.

Negros Oriental last year had "two governors" at the same time, as Teves questioned the nullification of his proclamation following a ruling of the Commission on Elections declaring Degamo as the winning governor. — James Relativo with reports from Kristine Joy Patag

ASSASSINATION

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

MURDER

NEGROS ORIENTAL

REWARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fratman in hazing found dead

Fratman in hazing found dead

By Emmanuel Tupas | 9 hours ago
One of the persons of interest in the death of Adamson University chemical engineering student John Matthew Salilig has committed...
Headlines
fbtw
No more jackets, pockets for NAIA screeners

No more jackets, pockets for NAIA screeners

By Ralph Villanueva | 1 day ago
Security screening officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will soon no longer be allowed to wear uniforms or jackets...
Headlines
fbtw
Pro-ROTC senators not budging in plan to make program mandatory again

Pro-ROTC senators not budging in plan to make program mandatory again

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Some senators defended the administration-backed measure to make the Reserve Officers Training Corps program mandatory again...
Headlines
fbtw
Fishing banned as Philippine oil spill spreads

Fishing banned as Philippine oil spill spreads

By Cecil Morella | 9 hours ago
Thousands of fishermen in the Philippines have been ordered to stay ashore as authorities struggled Friday to contain...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos calls for full digitalization

Marcos calls for full digitalization

By Helen Flores | 8 hours ago
With many transactions by Filipinos now done online, President Marcos yesterday asked telecommunications and cable TV operators...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Free rides to be provided during strike

Free rides to be provided during strike

By Helen Flores | 6 hours ago
All the mayors in Metro Manila and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority have agreed to provide libreng sakay for...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators debunk hazing link to ROTC

Senators debunk hazing link to ROTC

By Paolo Romero | 7 hours ago
Proponents of the revival of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program in the Senate balked at calls from militant...
Headlines
fbtw
Security experts back WPS triad &nbsp;

Security experts back WPS triad  

By Michael Punongbayan | 8 hours ago
Security and global affairs experts have expressed support for a possible trilateral defense arrangement among the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;North-South rail projects to create thousands of jobs&rsquo;

‘North-South rail projects to create thousands of jobs’

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
The implementation of the North-South Commuter Railway Extension Project is expected to create thousands of jobs for...
Headlines
fbtw
DOT bucks DOH proposal to keep some pandemic restrictions

DOT bucks DOH proposal to keep some pandemic restrictions

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
The Department of Tourism has opposed a proposal of the Department of Health to keep some of the COVID-19 prohibitions,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with