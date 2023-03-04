Remulla promises P5-M reward for info behind assassination of Negros Oriental guv

Secretary of Justice Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla speaks in front of of DOJ employees during his first flag ceremony as justice secretary on July 4, 2022. In his speech Remulla has identified three attached agencies of the department that need their help.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice strongly condemned the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo on Saturday by still unidentified suspects — an incident which also resulted in the deaths of five other civilians.

Degamo passed away at around 11:41 a.m. after being gunned down in front of his Pamplona residence while reportedly accommodating beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

"The violent and senseless manner by which the perpetrators carried out their plan cannot and will not be tolerated," according to a statement by the DOJ.

"Not only did they kill their target but they killed innocent civilians along the way. There is absolutely no room for such evil doings in this country."

In connection to this, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has put up a reward of P5 million pesos to anyone who can give vital information or evidence to charge and prosecute the perpetrators and mastermind/s behind the killings.

"Further, Secretary Remulla has already instructed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate the incident," the DOJ added.

"The Department, together with all the other law enforcement agencies, will not rest until justice is met. The killers as well as the mastermind/s will be uncovered and will be held accountable for the incident."

Just this February, the Supreme Court affirmed Degamo's proclamation as Negros Oriental governor after a petition filed by Pryde Henry Teves was dismissed.

Negros Oriental last year had "two governors" at the same time, as Teves questioned the nullification of his proclamation following a ruling of the Commission on Elections declaring Degamo as the winning governor. — James Relativo with reports from Kristine Joy Patag