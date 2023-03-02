Anti-hazing raps filed over Adamson student Salilig's death

MARCH 2, 2023 Relatives of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig are emotional as the crate containing his remains leave the funeral homes in Dasmariñas City, Cavite and enroute to the Villamor Airbase in Pasay City on Thursday midnight. A Philippine Airforce C130 will transport the remains of Salilig back to their province in Zamboanga.

MANILA, Philippines — Complaints for violation of the anti-hazing law have been filed against six persons believed to have been part of the fatal hazing of Adamson University student John Matthew Salilig before the Department of Justice.

Salilig’s brother, John Michael, and another neophyte who also allegedly suffered hazing, filed separate comlaints of violation of Republic Act 11053 or the Anti-Hazing Act against the following:

Earl Anthony Romero

Tung Cheng Teng

Sandro Victorino

Michael Lambert Ritalde

Jerome Balot

Mark Pedrosa

The six, who remain under police custody, will undergo preliminary investigation where they will be allowed to file their counter-affidavit or defense to the allegations against them.

A separate tweet report by The STAR newspaper also said that a 23-year-old student of the same university, who is also implicated in the death of Salilig, surrendered to authorities in Cavite on Thursday.

The decomposing body of Salilig, believed to be a victim of hazing, was found in a vacant lot in Imus, Cavite last Tuesday.

A witness has told investigators that Salilig, a third year chemical engineering student, suffered at least 70 blows to the body. Police have said they are looking into 17 persons of interest in the case.

Police meanwhile have filed a separate obstruction of justice complaint against Gregorio Cruz, from whom the SUV used to transport the body of Salilig has been taken.

Police Col. Randy Glenn Silvio, Laguna police director, earlier said they initially asked the family of the SUV owner to surrender the vehicle, but they refused and demanded that police secure a search warrant.

The Commission on Human Rights and the National Bureau of Investigation are conducting their own investigations into Salilig’s death.

The case of Salilig sparked calls for review the implementation of the anti-hazing law, which was amended in 2018 that imposed stiffer penalties after the death of University of Santo Tomas law student Horacio Castilo III. — with reports from The STAR/Emmanuel Tupas