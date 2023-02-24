As Marcos moves holiday, People Power anniversary just a regular working day

Protesters raise clinched fists as they hold banners with anti-Marcos slogans during a demonstration to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the People Power Revolution in 1986 that ousted the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, in front of the People Power monument in Quezon City, suburban Manila on February 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The day when the country marks the 37th anniversary of when Filipinos toppled the dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. is just a regular working day, Malacañang said Friday, as his son and namesake has moved the holiday in commemoration of this historic event due to “holiday economics.”

“Consistent with the holidays moved in furtherance of holiday economics as contained in Proclamation No. 90 dated November 11, 2022, February 24, 2023 has been declared a special non-working holiday to mark the Edsa anniversary in lieu of February 25, 2023 (a regular working day) but without diminishing the latter's significance,” the Official Gazette said on Facebook.

In Proclamation No. 167, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. noted that a special non-working day will be declared on Friday "to enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics… provided that the historical significance of EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary is maintained."

Marcos Jr. said in Proclamation No. 90 that holiday economics, a policy previously implemented during the presidency of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, “will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country.”

People Power ended what activists and historians call "one of the darkest periods" in the country’s history on February 25, 1986. Commemorative activities are scheduled on Saturday. — Xave Gregorio