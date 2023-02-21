SWS: Only 38% of Filipinos attend religious services weekly
MANILA, Philippines — Only 38% of Filipinos attend religious services at least once a week, according to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations.
The survey released on Tuesday found that 24% of the respondents attend religious services twice or more in a month and 20% do so once a month. The SWS noted that 79% of the respondents were Catholics.
Nine percent of Filipinos attend religious ceremonies two to 11 times a year, while seven percent take part in activities once a year. Three percent of the respondents said they never attend church services.
Although few attend religious services, seven out of 10 Filipino Catholics pray at least once a day, results of the survey showed.
- Several times a day: 35%
- Once a day: 34%
- Several times a week: 10%
- Every week: 6%
- Two to three times a month: 4%
- About once a month: 4%
- Nearly every week: 2%
- Several times a year: 1%
- About one to two times a year: 1%
- Less than once a year: 1%
- Never: 1%
For those who attend religious services, 93% personally go to the place of worship in the past three months.
Three percent of the respondents watched religious services online or on television, while two percent attended both in-person and online or on television.
The SWS survey was conducted from December 10 to 14 through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 respondents. It had a sample error margin of ±2.8%. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
