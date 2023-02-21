^

SWS: Only 38% of Filipinos attend religious services weekly

Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 11:18am
Church-goers don masks while attending the devotional mass at the Plaza Miranda fronting the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila on September 16, 2022.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Only 38% of Filipinos attend religious services at least once a week, according to a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations.

The survey released on Tuesday found that 24% of the respondents attend religious services twice or more in a month and 20% do so once a month. The SWS noted that 79% of the respondents were Catholics.

Nine percent of Filipinos attend religious ceremonies two to 11 times a year, while seven percent take part in activities once a year. Three percent of the respondents said they never attend church services.

Although few attend religious services, seven out of 10 Filipino Catholics pray at least once a day, results of the survey showed.

  • Several times a day: 35%
  • Once a day: 34%
  • Several times a week: 10%
  • Every week: 6%
  • Two to three times a month: 4%
  • About once a month: 4%
  • Nearly every week: 2%
  • Several times a year: 1%
  • About one to two times a year: 1%
  • Less than once a year: 1%
  • Never: 1%

For those who attend religious services, 93% personally go to the place of worship in the past three months.

Three percent of the respondents watched religious services online or on television, while two percent attended both in-person and online or on television.

The SWS survey was conducted from December 10 to 14 through face-to-face interviews of 1,200 respondents. It had a sample error margin of ±2.8%. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

