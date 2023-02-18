^

Headlines

MILF to help investigate Lanao del Sur governor ambush

James Relativo - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 4:58pm
MILF to help investigate Lanao del Sur governor ambush
This file photo taken on Sept. 5, 2011 shows Murad Ebrahim (C), chairman of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, being escorted by his troops to a press conference inside their base at Camp Darapan, Sultan Kudarat province, on the southern Philippine island of Mindanao. Murad Ebrahim's life as the Philippines' top Muslim rebel led him into fierce jungle combat and to meet with Osama bin Laden, but a very different challenge now awaits him: governing.
Ted Aljibe / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangsamoro government said former rebels from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) would aid in investigating the ambush which wounded Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong in Maguing last Friday, an attack which killed four of his escorts.

According to reports, the area was just around 1.5 kilometers away from the MILF.

"There is already a direction that the senior commanders of the MILF and the peace mechanisms of the MILF... will convene tonight," Local Government Minister of Bangsamoro 
Naguib Sinarimbo told a press conference in a mix of Filipino and English on Saturday.

"The agreement is to heed the call of the chief minister [of the Bangsamoro Murad Ebrahim] to extend full cooperation in the investigation," Sinarimbo added.

 

 

Sinarimbo said that Interior Benhur Abalos got in touch with him on Saturday morning to look at how to bring together all parties to ensure the proper identification of the perpetrators.

It could be remembered that MILF's armed-wing, the Bangsamoro Islamic Armed Forces, announced years ago the disarming of thousands of their fighters after the passing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law that created the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao, which gave more autonomy to Muslims in the region.

"It's important that everyone who is is here contributes to the identification of the identities of the perpetuators," continued Sinarimbo.

"We still coudn't say who they are... For now, the most immediate [thing to do] is to allow the investigation to take its natural course," he added.

Adiong's convoy was reportedly attacked at around 3:38 p.m. in a secluded and rough stretch of highway connecting Maguing to Wao town. Motives behind the attack are still unclear as of press time.

Members of a group allegedly fashioned after the terrorist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria are suspected of carrying out the attack, based on initial reports from the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office (PPO).

Nationwide condemnation

Various human rights advocates and national officials have already condemned the said ambush, with Vice President Sara Duterte calling it a "cowardly act of violence" against her Lakas-CMD partymate.

"As a nation, we should collectively reject this cowardly act of violence and demand that the perpetrators are immediately brought to justice," Duterte, who is also the chairperson of Lakas-CMD, said in a statement.

"I commiserate with the bereaved families of the four security escorts of Gov. Adiong who died in the ambush. I pray for the speedy recovery of Gov. Adiong and the other injured person," she added.

Adiong is the vice president of Lakas-CMD for the BARMM.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Commissioner Faydah M. Dumarpa likewise slammed the incident, saying the action further undermines the country's quest for peace and stability.

"As a fellow Maranao and Mindanaoan, I condemn the ambush in Maguing, Lanao del Sur yesterday, 17 February 2023, that killed [four] and injured [two] people," she said.

"Violence such as this does not achieve anything except to undermine our nation's quest for sustainable peace and stability, especially in Mindanao.  I pray that the perpetrators will be swiftly brought to justice," she added.

AMBUSH

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

LANAO DEL SUR

MORO ISLAMIC LIBERATION FRONT

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Oil price hike looms next week

Oil price hike looms next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
An increase in the prices of petroleum products is expected next week, potentially putting an end to the rollbacks implemented...
Headlines
fbtw
PNR to suspend train services for five years

PNR to suspend train services for five years

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
The Philippine National Railways will stop its train services for at least five years to speed up construction of the North-South...
Headlines
fbtw
Maurice Arcache, 89

Maurice Arcache, 89

18 hours ago
“Goodnight, Alex, see you tomorrow. God willing.”
Headlines
fbtw
Envoy: &lsquo;3rd party&rsquo; stirring trouble between China, Philippines

Envoy: ‘3rd party’ stirring trouble between China, Philippines

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
A “third party” is taking advantage of maritime issues to stir up trouble in the West Philippine Sea between the...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoys rescue 10 in Turkey

Pinoys rescue 10 in Turkey

By Michael Punongbayan | 18 hours ago
Search and rescue teams sent by the Philippine government to help earthquake victims in Turkey have rescued at least 10 persons...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P90-M worth of smuggled sugar, cigarettes from China seized in Manila port

P90-M worth of smuggled sugar, cigarettes from China seized in Manila port

34 minutes ago
Officials from the Bureau of Customs led the physical examination of five shipments containing millions worth of smuggled...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecutor seeks dismissal of Manila's appeal to suspend 'drug war' probe

ICC prosecutor seeks dismissal of Manila's appeal to suspend 'drug war' probe

By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan is requesting their Appeals Chamber to dismiss an application made...
Headlines
fbtw
Cessna plane disappears in Bicol &mdash; CAAP

Cessna plane disappears in Bicol — CAAP

4 hours ago
The incident marked the second disappearance of a Cessna plane in the country this year.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos not keen on invoking US Defense Treaty after Chinese laser attack

Marcos not keen on invoking US Defense Treaty after Chinese laser attack

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says that invoking the country's Mutual Defense Treaty with the US would be counterproductive...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says ICC probe into Duterte's drug war a 'threat to sovereignty'

Marcos says ICC probe into Duterte's drug war a 'threat to sovereignty'

6 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Saturday called the International Criminal Court’s ongoing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with