DepEd replaces 'nagdarasal' in Panatang Makabayan with 'nananalangin'

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 15, 2023 | 1:09pm
DepEd replaces 'nagdarasal' in Panatang Makabayan with 'nananalangin'
Students recite the Panatang Makabayan during the flag ceremony.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education has replaced a word in the Panatang Makabayan with a Filipino term for prayer more inclusive to Muslim students from the Muslim and Moro communities.

The national pledge recited by students every day will now use the word “nagdarasal” instead of “nananalangin,” according to DepEd Order No. 4, s. 2023. 

DepEd consulted various organizations on the change of terminology, including the Pambansang Samahan sa Linggwistika at Literaturang Filipino and representatives from Muslim and Moro communities, all of which deemed the word change more inclusive, solemn and universal.

"With these consultations, the (Office of the Undersecretary for Curriculum and Teaching) recommended that ‘nananalangin’ be used instead of ‘nagdarasal’ primarily because the ‘nananalangin’ is inherent and integral in Filipino identities as it is rooted in Tagalog," the order read. 

DepEd added: "Likewise, it is more inclusive and appropriate as it does not refer to or specify religions, and at the same time, it encompasses indigenous belief systems."

The order also stated that based on the data from the Philippine Bible Society, "native words are preferred when the Bible is being translated into different Philippine languages."

The order mandating the word change will take effect immediately.

