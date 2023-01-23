^

Headlines

House OKs landmark religious freedom bill

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 7:29pm
House OKs landmark religious freedom bill
Worshippers maintain physical distancing as they take part in a morning prayer to celebrate Eid’l Fitr at the Mohammed al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon yesterday. Similar mass gatherings were banned in the Philippines.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines —  The House of Representatives passed on third and final reading on Monday a bill that aims to secure people’s right to exercise their religious beliefs without fear or discrimination. 

Voting 256 against one and three abstentions, lawmakers approved House Bill No. 6492 or the Magna Carta on Religious Freedom, which consolidated other similar bills protecting people’s religious beliefs.

The measure essentially aims to operationalize Section 5, Article III of the Constitution, which safeguards Filipinos’ "free exercise and enjoyment of religious profession and worship, without discrimination or preference."

The freedom of religion or belief is also enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights among other international laws that bar discrimination based on religious belief. 

If passed into law, the Magna Carta on Religious Freedom Act will allow people to practice their religion without restraint, except if "the free exercise of religious freedom or conscience results to violence" or harms "public safety, public order, health, property and good morals."

Bible-based beliefs

Among the authors of the bill is Rep. Bienvenido Abante (Manila), who also filed House Bill No. 5717 "to protect and guaranty the rights of heterosexuals in their dealings with their fellowmen."

READ: House bill seeks 'protection' of the 'rights of heterosexuals'

That bill, which is still pending before the House panel on women and gender equality, seeks to protect straight people's supposed right "to adhere to, practice, proclaim, promote, propagate, defend and protect their religion and religious beliefs, convictions and standards without interference and/or abridgment" and "to practice and enjoy their religious profession and worship without interference or abridgment with the right to exclude therefrom others of different beliefs or faith."

Similar phrases are found in the proposed Magna Carta on Religious Freedom, although House Bill No. 6492 does not mention exclusion.

Rep. Eddie Villanueva (CIBAC party-list), also an author of the religious freedom bill, has also raised the argument of religious freedom in opposing the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Expression Equality bill.

"What happens to a Christian like me and to the majority of people in this August chamber if we are to be threatened with punishment every time we share our Bible-based beliefs on matters of transgenders and homosexuals?" he said on the House floor in 2019.

The proposed religious freedom bill recognizes the right to act according to one's conscience as long as "the act does not inflict physical or material harm to any person, does not infringe on the religious freedom of others or is not contrary to morals, and laws on health, property, public order and safety."

Penalties for forcing someone to leave religious group

The proposed magna carta will also penalize those who will force others to choose or leave a particular religious group, threaten others with harm to change their religion, defame or humiliate others because of their religious beliefs, obstruct the dissemination of religious information, among other violations.

The measure also prohibits “exerting undue influence over the decisions made by any leader or leaders of a religious community through monetary, political, social and personal gains as well as parochial interest, denying employment to qualified applicants solely on the basis of religion, and terminating the employment of a person solely on the basis of one’s adherence to religious beliefs.”

The bill proposes a fine of P100,000 to P500,000 and imprisonment of around six to eight years for persons violating the law for the first time. Subsequent violations can ramp up fines to about P2 million and imprisonment to a maximum of ten years.

The proposed measure also requires the Department of Justice to run a toll-free hotline that would answer people’s queries regarding their rights related to religion. 

Nearly four out of five Filipinos or 80 million out of nearly 101 million persons identify as Roman Catholic, based on 2015 data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. 

At least 6% or six million identify Islam as their religious belief, while 2.6% or 2.6 million are affiliated with Iglesia ni Cristo.  

RELIGION

RELIGIOUS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lagman flags 'reengineered' Maharlika bill over problems with fund sources

Lagman flags 'reengineered' Maharlika bill over problems with fund sources

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay 1st district) said in an interview on ANC’s Headstart that the reengineered version of the...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG probes alleged harassment of onion farmer in Pangasinan

DILG probes alleged harassment of onion farmer in Pangasinan

10 hours ago
DILG Secretary Benhur Abalos ordered the agency’s regional and provincial offices to look into reports that a widow...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US vow to boost security ties to address 'flashpoints

Philippines, US vow to boost security ties to address 'flashpoints

2 days ago
The Philippines and the United States vowed Friday to "invigorate" defense cooperation to address shared security concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines working with Kuwaiti authorities on case of slain OFW

Philippines working with Kuwaiti authorities on case of slain OFW

5 hours ago
“Kuwaiti authorities have arrested the son of her employer,” the DMW said in a statement on Monday.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

4 days ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday that tension in the disputed South China Sea "keeps him up at night",...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Solon requests House subpoena of individuals suspected of smuggling onions, other goods

Solon requests House subpoena of individuals suspected of smuggling onions, other goods

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
A lawmaker named several individuals allegedly behind the illicit importation of millions worth of farmed goods during an...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Crime down 23.6% in first weeks of 2023

PNP: Crime down 23.6% in first weeks of 2023

4 hours ago
Azurin partly credited the decrease in incidents to the Kasimbayanan program with church and religious leaders.
Headlines
fbtw
Almost 2 million people affected by heavy rain, floods &mdash; OCD

Almost 2 million people affected by heavy rain, floods — OCD

6 hours ago
According to the Office of Civil Defense, the weather disturbances displaced more than 121,000 individuals.
Headlines
fbtw
ILO urged to look into violations of Filipino nurses&rsquo; rights

ILO urged to look into violations of Filipino nurses’ rights

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
In a statement, the Filipino Nurses United stressed that “labor standards on work hours, nurse-to-patient ratio and...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. ups budget for climate change programs by 48%

Marcos Jr. ups budget for climate change programs by 48%

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
President Marcos has increased the funds allocated for climate change programs this year by about 48 percent, Climate Change...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with