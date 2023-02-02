DOH: Vulnerable groups to be prioritized in rollout of bivalent jabs

People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a drugstore along Bayan-Bayan Ave. in Marikina City during the pilot implementation of the government’s “Resbakuna sa mga Botika”.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Thursday said it will prioritize the healthcare workers, senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities in the rollout of bivalent jabs.

The move to prioritize the vulnerable groups is in line with the conditions set by the COVAX facility, which will donate around one million doses of Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. The donated jabs are expected to arrive in the country by end-March.

A bivalent vaccine targets both the original strain of the virus the causes COVID-19 and Omicron subvariants

“Once additional doses are secured and available, prioritization may be expanded to other priority groups,” the DOH said.

The agency added that it is currently finalizing the guidelines on the use of bivalent vaccines.

More than 73.8 million people—or 94.5% of the target population—have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. However, only 21.3 million have gotten boosters.