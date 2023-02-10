^

Rubio in, Cruz out as Customs chief

February 10, 2023 | 5:33pm
Rubio in, Cruz out as Customs chief
The BOC collected P59.04 billion in February, beating its target for the second straight month this year. It planned on generating just P50.3 billion, but managed to exceed the figure by nearly P9 billion on improved efforts from most ports.
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs found itself Friday with a new leader as Malacañang announced the appointment of Bienvenido Rubio as its new commissioner without explaining what happened to Yogi Filemon Ruiz who was the agency’s acting head.

The announcement of Rubio’s appointment also lacked details, with the Presidential Communications Office only indicating his new position at the customs bureau in a statement titled “New Appointee.”

Before heading the bureau, Rubio was the director of the Port Operations Service of the BOC's Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group.

The sudden leadership change at the bureau is similar to what happened at the Bureau of Internal Revenue, where former tax chief Lilia Catris Guillermo was replaced suddenly and also without explanation by deputy commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. — Xave Gregorio

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.
