Rubio in, Cruz out as Customs chief

The BOC collected P59.04 billion in February, beating its target for the second straight month this year. It planned on generating just P50.3 billion, but managed to exceed the figure by nearly P9 billion on improved efforts from most ports.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs found itself Friday with a new leader as Malacañang announced the appointment of Bienvenido Rubio as its new commissioner without explaining what happened to Yogi Filemon Ruiz who was the agency’s acting head.

RELATED: Marcos picks Yogi Filemon Ruiz as acting Customs chief

Related Stories Marcos picks Yogi Filemon Ruiz as acting Customs chief

The announcement of Rubio’s appointment also lacked details, with the Presidential Communications Office only indicating his new position at the customs bureau in a statement titled “New Appointee.”

Before heading the bureau, Rubio was the director of the Port Operations Service of the BOC's Assessment and Operations Coordinating Group.

The sudden leadership change at the bureau is similar to what happened at the Bureau of Internal Revenue, where former tax chief Lilia Catris Guillermo was replaced suddenly and also without explanation by deputy commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. — Xave Gregorio