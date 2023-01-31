DOH warns of health risks from consuming frozen eggs

Frozen eggs are being sold for P55 per kilo at a store along Annapolis Street in Quezon City on Monday (January 30, 2023).

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday warned the public that frozen eggs sold as an alternative to fresh eggs may be contaminated and pose health risks.

Some Filipinos have turned to buying frozen eggs as the country deals with a shortage of supply and rising prices of eggs. A medium egg currently retails at P8 to P9 per piece.

Frozen eggs have long been used by bakeries as a cheaper option.

In a briefing, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said frozen eggs can be a source of contamination as she urged the public to consume fresh eggs.

“When an egg is subjected to extreme temperatures, it can be a breeding ground of organisms that can harm our body,” Vergeire said in Filipino.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, eggs should not be frozen in their shells. To freeze whole eggs, beat yolks and whites together. Egg whites can also be frozen by themselves.

“We are not saying that all will be contaminated, but there’s a probability and risk that you will get sick because the eggs have been contaminated through this freezing process. That can lead to more harm than good,” she added.

In an interview on dzBB on Monday, Philippine Egg Board Association president Irwin Ambal also discouraged consumers from buying frozen eggs as these are not up to standards.

Department of Agriculture deputy spokesman Rex Estoperez, however, said that frozen eggs are safe for consumption as long as these are stored properly. — with report from The STAR/Danessa Rivera