Romualdez overseeing 'internship' of Marcos' youngest son

The photo shows Vincent Marcos and House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan at the meeting of the minority bloc.

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez confirmed Monday that his office is overseeing the internship of Vincent Marcos, the president’s youngest son, in the House of Representatives.

“Mr. William Vincent 'Vinny' A. Marcos has been working as an intern at the office of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez since Monday last week,” the office of Romualdez said in a statement.

The office of the house speaker added that Vincent will be “mentored on the daily grind at the House of Representatives ... on the legislative processes, as well as strategies to help expedite the passage of vital bills and other measures for the benefit of the Filipino people.”

Vincent, a software engineer by profession, was introduced on January 25 to members of the minority bloc as “a special assistant” to the speaker. Romualdez is Vincent’s uncle and a maternal cousin of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Vincent’s brother Sandro, who represents Ilocos Norte, also previously worked as staff for Romualdez, according to the House speaker's office.

In photos posted by House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan (4Ps Party-list) on January 25, Vincent was seen seated behind a nameplate identifying him as special assistant to the speaker

Libanan said in his post that the minority bloc was "delighted to have welcomed the President's son, Vinny Marcos, who joined us [at] this meeting."