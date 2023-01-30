^

Headlines

Romualdez overseeing 'internship' of Marcos' youngest son

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 30, 2023 | 11:01am
Romualdez overseeing 'internship' of Marcos' youngest son
The photo shows Vincent Marcos and House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan at the meeting of the minority bloc.
Facebook page / Nonoy Libanan

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Martin Romualdez confirmed Monday that his office is overseeing the internship of Vincent Marcos, the president’s youngest son, in the House of Representatives. 

“Mr. William Vincent 'Vinny' A. Marcos has been working as an intern at the office of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez since Monday last week,” the office of Romualdez said in a statement.

The office of the house speaker added that Vincent will be “mentored on the daily grind at the House of Representatives ... on the legislative processes, as well as strategies to help expedite the passage of vital bills and other measures for the benefit of the Filipino people.”

Vincent, a software engineer by profession, was introduced on January 25 to members of the minority bloc as “a special assistant” to the speaker. Romualdez is Vincent’s uncle and a maternal cousin of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Vincent’s brother Sandro, who represents Ilocos Norte, also previously worked as staff for Romualdez, according to the House speaker's office.

In photos posted by House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan (4Ps Party-list) on January 25, Vincent was seen seated behind a nameplate identifying him as special assistant to the speaker 

Libanan said in his post that the minority bloc was "delighted to have welcomed the President's son, Vinny Marcos, who joined us [at] this meeting."

BONGBONG MARCOS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

MARTIN ROMUALDEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

By Kaycee Valmonte | 5 days ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs maintains that Ayungin Shoal is part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf...
Headlines
fbtw
Be ready to defend coastlines, citizens, PCG told

Be ready to defend coastlines, citizens, PCG told

By Alexis Romero | 3 days ago
President Marcos reminded the Philippine Coast Guard to be prepared to defend not only the country’s coastlines but...
Headlines
fbtw
PSA issues 40 million physical and digital PhilIDs

PSA issues 40 million physical and digital PhilIDs

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Over 40 million physical and digital versions of the Philippine ID have been issued by the government, the Philippine Statistics...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. youngest named &lsquo;special assistant&rsquo; to Speaker

Marcos Jr. youngest named ‘special assistant’ to Speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
House Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan yesterday set the record straight on the confusion caused by the visit of President...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator pushes for 'social protection' of freelance workers anew

Senator pushes for 'social protection' of freelance workers anew

1 day ago
Freelancing have seen tremendous growth over the years in the Philippines especially during the "remote work boom" of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Commissioned poll: Lack of classrooms must be DepEd's top priority, Filipinos say

Commissioned poll: Lack of classrooms must be DepEd's top priority, Filipinos say

50 minutes ago
Filipinos believe that the top issue that the Department of Education should address is the lack of classrooms, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec chief: 2 days left to register

Comelec chief: 2 days left to register

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Those intending to participate in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections scheduled this October have only two days...
Headlines
fbtw
PPA targets June deadline for TOP-CRMS program &nbsp;

PPA targets June deadline for TOP-CRMS program  

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 12 hours ago
he Philippine Ports Authority is looking at a working timeline of less than half a year until June to implement the Trusted...
Headlines
fbtw
Government urged: Protect the most vulnerable vs COVID-19

Government urged: Protect the most vulnerable vs COVID-19

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The government must intensify its protection of Filipinos most vulnerable to COVID-19, as the world moves closer to lifting...
Headlines
fbtw
SC, IBP reaffirm commitment to enhancing access to courts

SC, IBP reaffirm commitment to enhancing access to courts

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court and Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) have reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing access to justice...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with