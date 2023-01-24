^

Headlines

Senators suggest Kuwait deployment ban after killing of OFW

Philstar.com
January 24, 2023 | 8:16pm
Senators suggest Kuwait deployment ban after killing of OFW
A staff member for an OFW deployment center talks on the phone in this undated file photo.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Senators on Tuesday raised the possibility of suspending worker deployment to Kuwait again over the killing of an overseas Filipino worker whose burnt body was found in the desert over the weekend.

The Department of Migrant Workers, however, said that the executive branch is only considering a review of the 2018 bilateral labor agreement with Kuwait, which is similar to what they did with the country’s agreement with Saudi Arabia. 

"I think we need to reimpose the deployment ban against Kuwait because while we have mentioned [some of] those who died while they were working there, there were many others who also died while working in the Gulf state," Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, chair of the labor committee, said.

Senate Majority Joel Villanueva also noted that the Senate should look into or study if the deployment ban would be needed. 

Meanwhile, Sen. Cynthia Villar said there are "other opportunities" in the Philippines that OFWs can take since "the pay in Kuwait is not much anyway."

Low pay and poor working conditions at home have forced many Filipinos to seek employment abroad for the past five decades. Remittances from overseas Filipinos have helped buoy the Philippine economy for about as long.

"They’ll just endanger their lives there," Villar said.

The suggestions come just days after 35-year-old domestic helper Jullebee Ranara’s burnt body was found, with the 17-year-old son of her employer as the suspect. Philippine authorities, namely the DMW and the Department of Foreign Affairs, are already in coordination with Kuwaiti authorities for the official report of the incident.

The Philippines previously banned the deployment of its workers in Kuwait in 2018 after the body of Filipino domestic worker Joanna Demafelis was found in her employers’ freezer. Another ban was imposed in January 2020 after the killing of another Filipino domestic worker, Jeanelyn Padernal Villavende. – Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Xave Gregorio

DEPLOYMENT BAN

KUWAIT

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino confirmed killed in California Lunar New Year mass shooting

Filipino confirmed killed in California Lunar New Year mass shooting

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
In a statement, the consulate general expressed “its shock and great sadness” over the mass shooting in Monterey...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

5 days ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday that tension in the disputed South China Sea "keeps him up at night",...
Headlines
fbtw
Author of social media registration bill decries 'too much democracy' online
play

Author of social media registration bill decries 'too much democracy' online

8 hours ago
"Bashing on social media is too much, it doesn’t seem right. I think there needs to be a law for this," Rep. Arnolfo...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to heed Marcos call to study Maharlika fund

Senate to heed Marcos call to study Maharlika fund

By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said the Senate will tackle the Maharlika fund “one step at a time but will not...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US vow to boost security ties to address 'flashpoints

Philippines, US vow to boost security ties to address 'flashpoints

3 days ago
The Philippines and the United States vowed Friday to "invigorate" defense cooperation to address shared security concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Green groups to ILO: Upholding workers' rights vital in fighting climate crisis

Green groups to ILO: Upholding workers' rights vital in fighting climate crisis

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
In a statement on Monday, the Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment said it is hopeful the ILO-High Level Tripartite...
Headlines
fbtw
Pump prices up by over P2

Pump prices up by over P2

By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
Oil companies are implementing a hefty price hike in pump prices today.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: No more extension of poll registration deadline

Comelec: No more extension of poll registration deadline

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
The Commission on Elections yesterday urged eligible voters to file their application for registration for this year’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker defends Speaker&rsquo;s joining Marcos foreign trips

Lawmaker defends Speaker’s joining Marcos foreign trips

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
A key member of the House of Representatives defended yesterday Speaker Martin Romualdez from criticisms he has been preoccupied...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI eyes E-Commerce Bureau to digitalize government bureaucracy

DTI eyes E-Commerce Bureau to digitalize government bureaucracy

By Delon Porcalla | 21 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry will soon have its own bureau that will take care of the technological requirements for...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with