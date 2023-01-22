^

Makabayan bloc moves to suspend order to import onions as harvest season nears

Philstar.com
January 22, 2023 | 5:16pm
Makabayan bloc moves to suspend order to import onions as harvest season nears
A man buys onions at a market in Manila on January 11, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Minority lawmakers at the House of Representatives are seeking to suspend the importation of onions that the government said will address low supply and soaring prices. With harvest season coming, onion farmers have warned the ill-timed move is "going to kill" them.

Reps. Arlene Brosas (Gabriela Women’s Party), France Castro (ACT Teachers party-list), and Raoul Manuel (Kabataan party-list) filed the House Joint Resolution No. 18 on Friday,  saying importation would hurt local farmers. The measure is unlikely to prosper at the House, which is dominated by administration allies.

"We should not use the rising prices of onions as an excuse to engage in the importation business. We saw how this affected rice farmers when the Rice Tariffication Law was passed and we know for sure that this would also be the fate of our onion farmers," Brosas said.

Marcos Jr., who concurrently sits as the country’s agriculture chief, approved this month the importation of 21,060 metric tons of onions. This comes as a kilo of onions sells from P600 to over P700 despite the government setting a suggested price of P250 a kilo.

Brosas added that relying on importation to control prices and address demand would lead to long-term consequences for local agricultural production.

Romel Calingasan, a municipal agriculturist in Occidental Mindoro, told senators last week that the import order should have been issued last August.  "The supply and demand for onions should be computed so that they know when it’s best to issue an importation permit," he said at the hearing.

READ: In latest Senate probe, tear-inducing onion prices take center stage

Ramos said that by importing onions, so-called onion cartels and large traders would no longer be held accountable for issues of price manipulation and hoarding. 

"What the government must do is to strengthen local production and provide subsidy for distraught farmers,” Brosas said.

