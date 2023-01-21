^

Headlines

Metro Manila positivity rate down to 2.9%

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
January 21, 2023 | 10:30am
Metro Manila positivity rate down to 2.9%
Devotees participated in the Walk of Faith procession from Quirino Grandstand to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila early January 8, 2023.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the National Capital Region (NCR) has further decreased to 2.9 percent, a member of OCTA Research said yesterday.

OCTA fellow Guido David said the region’s latest seven-day positivity rate, which dropped from 4.7 percent on Jan. 11, was well below the five percent recommended by the World Health Organization.

The daily average number of cases in NCR also dropped to 103 on Jan. 19, from 166 the previous week.

However, David pointed out that RT-PCR testing in the region dropped to just 38 per 100,000 people daily in the past week, the lowest since 2020.

With more Filipinos relying on antigen tests to determine their status, OCTA earlier said that the actual number of positive cases is higher than the official data released by the Department of Health (DOH).

Nevertheless, it said that various indicators, including the positivity rate of RT-PCR tests, may still be used to determine case trends. Latest data showed that hospital occupancy in NCR remained low at 24 percent, while intensive care unit utilization was at 19 percent.

The DOH recorded 251 new COVID infections yesterday, bringing the number of active cases nationwide to 10,863.

For the past two weeks, Metro Manila led the number with 1,626 cases, followed by Calabarzon with 812 and Central Luzon with 414 cases. In the provinces, Cagayan Valley recorded 336 cases and those in Western Visayas, 279 cases.

The DOH also reported that a total of 32,228,628 individuals underwent COVID-19 testing. Already included here are the 11,142 individuals who were tested last Jan. 18.– Rhodina Villanueva

COVID-19

OCTA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNP probes onion farmer&rsquo;s suicide; Azurin apologizes

PNP probes onion farmer’s suicide; Azurin apologizes

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
A misunderstanding.
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima may benefit from SC ruling on Reyes &ndash; Remulla

De Lima may benefit from SC ruling on Reyes – Remulla

By Robertzon Ramirez | 2 hours ago
Detained former senator Leila de Lima may benefit from a Supreme Court resolution that had lawyer Jessica “Gigi”...
Headlines
fbtw
Onion prices to fall to P50/kilo soon &ndash; Salceda

Onion prices to fall to P50/kilo soon – Salceda

By Shiela Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
The price of onion, which hit P700 per kilo, will go down to as low as P50 “soon,” Albay Rep. Joey Salceda said...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

2 days ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday that tension in the disputed South China Sea "keeps him up at night",...
Headlines
fbtw
FEU-NRMF names new president

FEU-NRMF names new president

11 hours ago
The Far Eastern University-Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation installed Juan Enrique Reyes as its new president during an...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SIM registration in 45 remote areas to be prioritized

SIM registration in 45 remote areas to be prioritized

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 58 minutes ago
The National Telecommunications Commission has identified 45 remote areas across the country that need assistance for SIM...
Headlines
fbtw
'Nag-iisa lang': Iloilo City bettor to take home P49.5-M lotto jackpot

'Nag-iisa lang': Iloilo City bettor to take home P49.5-M lotto jackpot

1 hour ago
One lucky winner from Iloilo City bagged the P45.5 million jackpot prize from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office's...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel price hikes seen next week

Fuel price hikes seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Another round of increases in pump prices is expected next week, including a potentially hefty one for both gasoline and...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US plan to &lsquo;expedite&rsquo; completing EDCA projects, adding locations

Philippines, US plan to ‘expedite’ completing EDCA projects, adding locations

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The Philippines and the United States are looking to fully implement the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement through finishing...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines-US alliance can address challenges &ndash; official

Philippines-US alliance can address challenges – official

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
The United States’ top diplomat for East Asia yesterday expressed confidence that the US-Philippine alliance can address...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with