Philippines, US hold strategic dialogue on alliance this week

Philstar.com
January 18, 2023
Philippines, US hold strategic dialogue on alliance this week
“The US-Philippine Mutual Defense Treaty, Visiting Forces Agreement and Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement are the modern-day legacy of the shared sacrifice borne by our veterans,” she said yesterday.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be hosting the 10th bilateral strategic dialogue with the United States from January 18 to 21, welcoming two high-ranking US officials. 

The forum will open discussion opportunities between diplomatic and defense officials from Washington and Manila. US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will be in the Philippines, along with delegation co-chair Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Lindsey Ford.

"This dialogue underscores the strength of the U.S.-Philippines alliance, focusing on areas of mutual interest including maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, addressing global challenges, enhancing bilateral and regional economic cooperation, and strengthening our people-to-people ties," the US Department of State said in a media note dated January 17

According to a statement from the Department of Foreign Affairs last week, the BSD is an annual event for both countries where key officials discuss opportunities for cooperation on top of addressing challenges.  

NEWS COMMENTARY: Cooperation amid the evolving security challenges of 2023

The previous BSD was held virtually and in Washington DC, with Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez and former defense undersecretary Cardozo Luna. The Philippines and the US take turns in hosting the dialogue.

This year’s BSD will cover talks on defense, economic and people-to-people ties, among others. 

US officials will also meet with local civil society leaders and students to discuss the US foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific region. Without giving specifics, they will also "take part in further efforts" in amplifying US efforts in helping develop digital infrastructure.

