Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 12 due to bad weather
January 12, 2023 | 10:00am
MANILA, Philippines — Some local governments suspended classes and work on January 12 due to rain from the low pressure area and the shear line.
State weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA and the shear line will continue to trigger rain in southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
Here's a running list of work and class suspensions for Thursday, January 12.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended