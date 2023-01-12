Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 12 due to bad weather

This handout photo taken on January 11, 2023 and received from Jipapad Mayor Benjamin Ver shows residents wading chest-deep through a flooded road in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar province.

MANILA, Philippines — Some local governments suspended classes and work on January 12 due to rain from the low pressure area and the shear line.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the LPA and the shear line will continue to trigger rain in southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Here's a running list of work and class suspensions for Thursday, January 12.