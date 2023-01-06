Remulla son acquitted in P1.3M drug possession case

This handout photo from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency shows bags of marijuana seized during a counternarcotics operation where Juanito Jose Remulla III was arrested in October 2022.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:20 a.m.) — A Las Piñas court on Friday acquitted Juanito Jose Remulla III, the son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, of possession of illegal drugs amounting to P1.3 million.

“Wherefore, premises considered, accused Juanito Jose Remulla III y Diaz is acquitted of the crime of violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, on the ground of reasonable doubt,” read the 34-page decision of the Las Piñas Regional Trial Court Branch 197.

Pearlito Campanilla, one of the lawyers for the younger Remulla, told reporters in a chance interview after the court handed out the verdict that they are “pleased” with the acquittal, but acknowledged that it may take some time for his client to earn back his reputation.

“He is not unaware that he will have to struggle to win back his reputation and good name, but that is for tomorrow. Today is a day of celebration and thanksgiving for now,” Campanilla said in the interview streamed at TeleRadyo.

Campanilla said the prosecution’s evidence showed that the justice secretary’s son was not the importer of the drugs that was seized from him in October 2022.

He added that there were issues with the chain of custody of the evidence against the justice secretary’s son.

“When you confiscate [the items,] you must call representatives from the Department of Justice, the media and the village. But they did not do this,” Campanilla said partly in Filipino.

The younger Remulla still faces a separate complaint before the Pasay City prosecutor’s office for importation of prohibited narcotics.

“There is the remaining matter of the second case found against him, that is illegal importation, but we are confident that he is given the same treatment as with this case,” Campanilla said.

Juanito earlier pleaded not guilty to the illegal possession charge, which stemmed from the seizure of nearly 900 grams of what authorities said was high-grade marijuana from him.

This incident prompted some to clamor for the justice secretary to quit, citing his potential influence, but he rejected these calls as he vowed to keep his hands off his 38-year-old son’s case.

In a handwritten letter released to the media following the arrest of his son, the elder Remulla said that Juanito "will have to face his predicament as a fully emancipated child."

"A person should always face the consequences of their actions and I will let justice take its own course," stressing he takes his roles as father and as justice secretary seriously.