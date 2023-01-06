^

Headlines

Remulla son acquitted in P1.3M drug possession case

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
January 6, 2023 | 9:42am
Remulla son acquitted in P1.3M drug possession case
This handout photo from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency shows bags of marijuana seized during a counternarcotics operation where Juanito Jose Remulla III was arrested in October 2022.
PDEA / Released

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:20 a.m.) — A Las Piñas court on Friday acquitted Juanito Jose Remulla III, the son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, of possession of illegal drugs amounting to P1.3 million.

“Wherefore, premises considered, accused Juanito Jose Remulla III y Diaz is acquitted of the crime of violation of Section 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, on the ground of reasonable doubt,” read the 34-page decision of the Las Piñas Regional Trial Court Branch 197.

Pearlito Campanilla, one of the lawyers for the younger Remulla, told reporters in a chance interview after the court handed out the verdict that they are “pleased” with the acquittal, but acknowledged that it may take some time for his client to earn back his reputation.

“He is not unaware that he will have to struggle to win back his reputation and good name, but that is for tomorrow. Today is a day of celebration and thanksgiving for now,” Campanilla said in the interview streamed at TeleRadyo.

Campanilla said the prosecution’s evidence showed that the justice secretary’s son was not the importer of the drugs that was seized from him in October 2022.

He added that there were issues with the chain of custody of the evidence against the justice secretary’s son.

“When you confiscate [the items,] you must call representatives from the Department of Justice, the media and the village. But they did not do this,” Campanilla said partly in Filipino.

The younger Remulla still faces a separate complaint before the Pasay City prosecutor’s office for importation of prohibited narcotics.

“There is the remaining matter of the second case found against him, that is illegal importation, but we are confident that he is given the same treatment as with this case,” Campanilla said.

Juanito earlier pleaded not guilty to the illegal possession charge, which stemmed from the seizure of nearly 900 grams of what authorities said was high-grade marijuana from him.

This incident prompted some to clamor for the justice secretary to quit, citing his potential influence, but he rejected these calls as he vowed to keep his hands off his 38-year-old son’s case.

In a handwritten letter released to the media following the arrest of his son, the elder Remulla said that Juanito "will have to face his predicament as a fully emancipated child."

"A person should always face the consequences of their actions and I will let justice take its own course," stressing he takes his roles as father and as justice secretary seriously.

DRUGS

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LPAs bring rain to parts of Philippines
play

LPAs bring rain to parts of Philippines

1 day ago
The weather disturbances will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Mimaropa, Bicol region, Visayas, Zamboanga...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag drags Remulla, Catapang into conspiracy theory on Percy Lapid killing

Bantag drags Remulla, Catapang into conspiracy theory on Percy Lapid killing

By Jonathan de Santos | 15 hours ago
"In this case, there was a grand conspiracy to kill [Mabasa and Villamor]," Bantag said in his complaint. "As will be shown,...
Headlines
fbtw
Army has own probe into Davao model&rsquo;s murder

Army has own probe into Davao model’s murder

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 11 hours ago
A unit of the Philippine Army is conducting its own investigation into the supposed involvement of Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante...
Headlines
fbtw
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 5 due to bad weather
play

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 5 due to bad weather

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Work and classes in some areas have been suspended due to bad weather largely brought by a low pressure area off Samar and...
Headlines
fbtw
Pacts signed with China just &lsquo;continuation&rsquo; of past agreements, analysts say

Pacts signed with China just ‘continuation’ of past agreements, analysts say

16 hours ago
Marcos Jr., in his arrival speech on Thursday evening, said meetings with his counterpart Chinese President Xi Jinping...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 6 due to bad weather

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on January 6 due to bad weather

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
Here's a running list of work and class suspensions for Friday, January 6.
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Friday in most parts of Philippines due to shear line, amihan

Rainy Friday in most parts of Philippines due to shear line, amihan

3 hours ago
The shear line will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Bicol region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Caraga and Quezon...
Headlines
fbtw
Tugade camp: CAAP chief recommended air traffic system

Tugade camp: CAAP chief recommended air traffic system

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The camp of former Department of Transportation secretary Arturo Tugade dismissed claims that the Communications, Navigation...
Headlines
fbtw
84% of Pinoys want Philippines-US security cooperation in WPS

84% of Pinoys want Philippines-US security cooperation in WPS

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
A recent survey has indicated that 84 percent of Filipinos believe that the Marcos administration should work with the United...
Headlines
fbtw
Fireworks injuries near 300 days after New Year celebrations

Fireworks injuries near 300 days after New Year celebrations

18 hours ago
The latest figure was 55% higher than 188 injuries recorded last year, but it was 8% lower than the five-year average...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with