'Boga' is top cause of firecracker injuries as cases climb to 32

Philstar.com
December 28, 2022 | 11:30am
'Boga' is top cause of firecracker injuries as cases climb to 32
This December 31, 2019 file photo shows Tacloban City police inspecting firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices confiscated from unlicensed vendors and retailers in the city. The two police officers are holding "boga" or improvised cannons.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Wednesday said it has recorded 32 cases of firecracker-related injuries three days before New Year’s Eve.

Seven new injuries related to fireworks were reported by the agency’s sentinel hospitals, the DOH said. 

Boga — a cannon improvised from bamboo or from PVC pipe and whose use is prohibited — whistle bomb, kwitis, 5-Star, and camara remain the top causes of injuries.

The number of cases from December 21 to 28 was 39% higher than the number of injuries logged in 2021, but it was 22% lower than the five-year average during the same time period.

Half of the cases sustained eye injuries, while two cases had injuries that resulted in amputation. Four injured individuals were hospitalized.

Ninety-one percent of the cases were male. Sixty-nine percent of the injuries occurred at home.

Most of the cases were reported in Western Visayas (6), followed by Bicol region and Soccsksargen with four cases each.

So far, no deaths, and incidents of firework ingestion and stray bullet injury have been logged.

The DOH has been calling on the public to avoid the use of firecrackers and opt for alternative noisemakers. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

