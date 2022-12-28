LPA to bring rains over Palawan, Visayas, parts of Mindanao

Satellite image as of 8 a.m. on December 28, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area located east of Mindanao will bring rains to parts of the Philippines, and may trigger flash floods or landslides, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday.

Residents of Palawan, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao region will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

These are the same areas affected by the heavy rains triggered by a shear line—where warm and cold winds converge. The rains spawned floods, which killed 25 people and left 26 others missing.

The LPA was last seen 475 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

“Based on the latest data, we are not ruling out the possibility that the LPA may develop into a tropical cyclone because it’s still at sea and it’s inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” weather forecaster Obet Bandrina said.

“The chances are still quite small for now, but we will continue to monitor the LPA,” he added.

The weather disturbance is expected to head northwest and may affect Bicol region by Friday.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring rains to Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon province, and Bicol region.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

There will be isolated rain showers or thunderstorms in the rest of Mindanao. — Gaea Katreena Cabico