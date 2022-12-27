DOH wants state of calamity over COVID extended

A man carries a package on his way to a bus which will return him to his home province in time for Christmas holiday celebrations in Paranaque, Metro Manila on December 23, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Tuesday said it has sought the extension of the state of calamity declared in the country due to COVID-19 to allow the continued implementation of measures to combat the pandemic.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency has submitted a request to the Office of the President to extend the declaration of the state of calamity, which is set to expire on December 31.

The DOH is seeking an extension after the bill allowing the government to continue its COVID-19 response and creating the country’s own Center for Disease Prevention and Control was not enacted on time.

“If the state of calamity would not be extended, we will be losing the different strategies that we are doing,” Vergeire said.

She noted the immunization drive against COVID-19, emergency use authorizations granted to vaccines, indemnification, and allowance for health care workers will be affected if the state of calamity is not extended.

The health agency is waiting for the Office of the President’s response.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity across the country in March 2020 when the virus that causes COVID-19 started to spread. Duterte extended the declaration twice.

In September, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended the COVID-19 state of calamity until the end of 2022.

The Philippines has confirmed more than 4.06 million COVID-19 infections, with over 65,000 deaths, since the pandemic started. There are currently 15,472 active cases.



