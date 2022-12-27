Rains from shear line persist in parts of Philippines

Satellite image as of 10 a.m. on December 27, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Tuesday said the shear line will continue to dump rains in parts of the country, and warned that heavy rainfall may trigger floods and landslides.

Residents of Eastern Visayas and Caraga will continue to experience scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line. The shear line is the weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge.

Related Stories Death toll from Christmas floods rises to 13

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will persist in Palawan, and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

The death toll from the floods that inundated the southern and eastern regions of the country, increased to 13, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Tuesday.

The heavy rains and floods also left six people injured and 23 individuals missing.

The bad weather caused by the shear line has affected 166,357 people in Mimaropa, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and the Bangasomoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring cloudy skies with rains to Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon province, and Bicol region.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico