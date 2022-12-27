^

Headlines

Rains from shear line persist in parts of Philippines

Philstar.com
December 27, 2022 | 10:47am
Rains from shear line persist in parts of Philippines
Satellite image as of 10 a.m. on December 27, 2022
PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA on Tuesday said the shear line will continue to dump rains in parts of the country, and warned that heavy rainfall may trigger floods and landslides.

Residents of Eastern Visayas and Caraga will continue to experience scattered to widespread rain showers and thunderstorms due to the shear line. The shear line is the weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will persist in Palawan, and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao.

The death toll from the floods that inundated the southern and eastern regions of the country, increased to 13, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported Tuesday.

The heavy rains and floods also left six people injured and 23 individuals missing.

The bad weather caused by the shear line has affected 166,357 people in Mimaropa, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and the Bangasomoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan will bring cloudy skies with rains to Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, Quezon province, and Bicol region.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

3 days ago
Another millionaire was made two days before Christmas day after a single person bagged the P114.32 million jackpot prize...
Headlines
fbtw
Hitches expected in first weeks of SIM card registration

Hitches expected in first weeks of SIM card registration

By Xave Gregorio | 21 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology said problems may occur in the first two weeks of SIM registration,...
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika fund among Senate's legislative priorities in 2023

Maharlika fund among Senate's legislative priorities in 2023

By Xave Gregorio | 18 hours ago
The controversial bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself is among the...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

14 days ago
The National Telecommunications Commission on Monday released the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM Card Registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Gas, kerosene prices up; diesel down

Gas, kerosene prices up; diesel down

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
A mixed movement in fuel prices is being implemented today, with gasoline and kerosene prices up and diesel prices down.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH: 593 chikungunya cases reported nationwide

DOH: 593 chikungunya cases reported nationwide

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health has reported close to 600 chikungunya cases nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw
Baguio chills at 12&ordm;C

Baguio chills at 12ºC

By Artemio Dumlao | 12 hours ago
Baguio City’s chill further dropped early yesterday to 12 degrees Celsius.
Headlines
fbtw
20 firecracker-related injuries recorded by DOH

20 firecracker-related injuries recorded by DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Five days before New Year’s Eve, a total of 20 cases of fireworks-related injuries have been recorded by the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
7,880 distressed OFWs repatriated this year &ndash; Palace

7,880 distressed OFWs repatriated this year – Palace

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The government repatriated more than 7,000 overseas Filipino workers this year as part of its efforts to assist distressed...
Headlines
fbtw
Metro positivity rate dips, but spikes in 4 provinces

Metro positivity rate dips, but spikes in 4 provinces

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila is down to 11.5 percent, but it significantly increased in four provinces, OCTA...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with