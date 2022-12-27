^

Headlines

Death toll from Christmas floods rises to 13

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 27, 2022 | 8:53am
Death toll from Christmas floods rises to 13
This handout photo taken on December 25, 2022 and received on December 26 from the Philippine Coast Guard shows rescuers evacuating people from a flooded area in Ozamiz City, Misamis Occidental.
Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from the Christmas day floods that inundated the southern and eastern regions of the Philippines rose to 13, the country’s disaster agency reported Tuesday.

Fatalities were reported in Northern Mindanao (7), Bicol region (3), Eastern Visayas (2), and Zamboanga Peninsula (1), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in its latest bulletin.

The heavy rains dumped by the shear line also left six people injured and 23 others missing.

State weather bureau PAGASA said the shear line—the weather system formed when the cold and warm winds converge—will continue to bring rains to Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The NDRRMC also reported that 44,282 families of 166,357 people in Mimaropa, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao have been affected by the bad weather.

Of those, 10,536 households or 45,337 individuals sought temporary shelter in evacuation centers.

The estimated damage to infrastructure in Bicol region and Northern Mindanao has reached 14.58 million, while the cost of agricultural damage in the two regions was pegged at P59.82 million.

The NDRRMC said authorities have provided assistance amounting to P5.24 million to affected residents in Bicol region, Eastern Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

FLOODS

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

2 days ago
Another millionaire was made two days before Christmas day after a single person bagged the P114.32 million jackpot prize...
Headlines
fbtw
Maharlika fund among Senate's legislative priorities in 2023

Maharlika fund among Senate's legislative priorities in 2023

By Xave Gregorio | 15 hours ago
The controversial bill creating the Maharlika Investment Fund backed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself is among the...
Headlines
fbtw
Hitches expected in first weeks of SIM card registration

Hitches expected in first weeks of SIM card registration

By Xave Gregorio | 18 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology said problems may occur in the first two weeks of SIM registration,...
Headlines
fbtw
Six people killed, over 100K affected by Christmas rains, floods

Six people killed, over 100K affected by Christmas rains, floods

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense on Monday said that two individuals in Jimenez, Misamis Occidental were reported dead.
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE: Pinoy nurses opting to work as caregivers &nbsp;

DOLE: Pinoy nurses opting to work as caregivers  

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
Just so they can immediately leave for employment abroad and get higher salaries, Filipino nurses are opting to work as caregivers,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Floods force tens of thousands to flee homes

Floods force tens of thousands to flee homes

1 hour ago
Christmas Day floods in the Philippines forced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people from their homes, civil defense officials...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: 593 chikungunya cases reported nationwide

DOH: 593 chikungunya cases reported nationwide

By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health has reported close to 600 chikungunya cases nationwide.
Headlines
fbtw
Baguio chills at 12&ordm;C

Baguio chills at 12ºC

By Artemio Dumlao | 9 hours ago
Baguio City’s chill further dropped early yesterday to 12 degrees Celsius.
Headlines
fbtw
20 firecracker-related injuries recorded by DOH

20 firecracker-related injuries recorded by DOH

By Rhodina Villanueva | 9 hours ago
Five days before New Year’s Eve, a total of 20 cases of fireworks-related injuries have been recorded by the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Only 2,112 NPA fighters left &ndash; AFP

Only 2,112 NPA fighters left – AFP

By Michael Punongbayan | 9 hours ago
Because of sustained military operations coupled with the whole-of-nation approach of bringing development to far-flung areas...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with