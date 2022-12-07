^

December 7, 2022 | 2:26pm
BOC files raps vs forwarders behind abandoned balikbayan boxes
This undated photo shows 'balikbayan' boxes that Filipino migrant workers traditionally send home for Christmas.
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs filed criminal complaints against consolidators and deconsolidators who abandoned some 7,000 Balikbayan boxes meant for the families of Overseas Filipino Workers.

To recall, the BOC found in October that 32 containers of balikbayan boxes were abandoned by consolidators and de-consolidators from August 2021 to July 2022 containing 6,693 balikbayan boxes. 

In a statement, the bureau said that BOC data and complaints received from OFWs, the consolidators following consolidators were found to have abandoned Balikbayan boxes:

  • All Win Cargo LLC
  • Island Kabayan Express Cargo LLC
  • Carlos Martin Guinto Co.
  • GM Multi Services
  • Anhar Al Mawalah Trading.

Their deconsolidators include CMG Int'l Movers and Cargo Services, Cargoflex Haulers Corp., FBV Forwarders and Logistics, Inc. and Etmar Int'l Logistics.

“For our fellow OFWs who have been victims of the said companies, you can contact the BOC to strengthen the cases against the said exploitative consolidators and deconsolidators,” the BOC said.

Earlier, the BOC also said it was looking into blacklist such forwarders, consolidators and de-consolidators.

It also reminded OFWs to email [email protected] with [BALIKBAYAN BOXES] as the email subject, and include their contact details. — Franco Luna

